Most everyone knows the story of David and Goliath. What makes Prime Video’s dramatic new series House of David uniquely engaging is the way co-directors and executive producers Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn modernize the 3,000-year-old tale. Viewers not only learn, for instance, about David’s musicianship but the fearless way he defeated a lion long before he toppled the most renowned giant in the world.
Michael Iskander, who was cast after a four-month international search and made his Broadway debut in Kimberly Akimbo, stars as the eponymous David, and Martyn Ford (F9: The Fast Saga), known as “The Nightmare” during his bodybuilding career, costars as Goliath. House of David premieres February 27 on Prime Video.
What is the plot of ‘House of David’?
House of David is the origin story behind the biblical figure who became the most renowned and celebrated king of Israel. In addition to David’s ascent, the series follows King Saul as the once-mighty leader who descends and falls victim to his own pride. The prophet Samuel anoints the outcast teenager as the new king, per God’s directive. As Saul loses his power over his kingdom, David finds himself on a journey to discover and fulfill his destined greatness.
“There are few stories more recognizable than David and Goliath,” explained Erwin, creator of House of David, who also co-wrote and directed several episodes. “It’s become shorthand for any underdog tale and a symbol of courage overcoming odds. But what most people don’t know is the full depth of David’s journey. His rise to greatness didn’t happen overnight. His story is about more than just a young boy facing down a giant. It’s about the journey of becoming who you were always meant to be.”
Veteran character actor Stephen Lang, who is best known for his roles in James Cameron’s Avatar films and the horror hit Don’t Breathe and its sequel, costars as Samuel, a venerated prophet in Christianity, Judaism, and Islam. In House of David, Samuel is described as a Yoda-like seer commanded by God. He is pious and holy but doesn’t hesitate to unleash violent wrath upon the wicked. Samuel is the one who informs King Saul his days as sovereign are coming to an inevitable and impending end and tells David he will be King Saul’s successor.
“Samuel is the one who really guides him,” Lang said of his character. “David goes from being a shepherd to someone who all of a sudden is being told, ‘You’re going to be the king of Israel.’ Samuel is very instrumental in contouring David’s consciousness, his capabilities, and his confidence. He helps him to also understand the voice of the Lord manifests in many different ways and to be open to hear and see. That’ s what a mentor does and that’s what Samuel does for David.”
Rounding out the cast are Ali Suliman (Arthur the King) as King Saul; Ayelet Zurer (Losing Alice and Angels & Demons) as King Saul’s wife Queen Ahinoam; Indy Lewis (Industry) as Mychal, King Saul’s daughter and the woman David loves; Oded Fehr (Star Trek: Discovery) as Abner, King Saul's trusted lieutenant; and Louis Ferreira (S.W.A.T.) as Jesse, David’s father.
What sets this series apart from other dramas?
House of David is already drawing comparisons to serialized epics such as Game of Thrones, Star Wars, and The Lord of the Rings, in part because of its sweeping cinematography, action, costumes, and foreign setting. The twist, Erwin said, is that David’s biblical journey inspired those beloved works of fiction.
“David is perhaps the first and certainly the most famous ‘hero’s journey,’” Erwin shared. “He is one of the archetypes that inspired the likes of Luke Skywalker, Frodo Baggins, and Harry Potter: outcasts called to greatness, only to find themselves thrust into situations that push them beyond their limits. The themes of David’s story—purpose, destiny, and overcoming obstacles through faith—resonate just as deeply today as they did 3,000 years ago. They are the very core of what it means to live a life of adventure and transformation.”
How to stream ‘House of David’
The biblical drama premieres Thursday, February 27, with three episodes, exclusively on Prime Video. The remaining five episodes will release weekly, with the Season 1 finale dropping April 3, a few weeks before Easter Sunday. You can watch the series with a Prime membership, available for $14.99 a month or $139 annually.
What else is on Prime Video?
In addition to House of David, your membership to Prime Video includes acclaimed Amazon Original series such as The Wheel of Time, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Reacher, and more.
