Jack Reacher returns in 2025 with the third season of Reacher, which premieres on February 20 exclusively on Prime Video.
Based on the seventh booth in Lee Child’s global best-selling series, Persuader, the titular Reacher (played by Alan Ritchson) must rescue an undercover DEA informant from the clutches of a vast criminal enterprise. There, he’ll have to confront some unfinished business from his own past.
Maria Sten reprises her role as Frances Neagley, a founding member of the 110th MP Special Investigations and one of Reacher’s closest confidants. The rest of the Season 3 cast includes newcomers like Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, Daniel David Stewart, and Olivier Richters.
The second season of Reacher was the most viewed release 2023 release on Prime Video. The full first two seasons of Reacher are available on Prime Video.
Here’s everything you need to know about Season 3 of Reacher.
How to watch ‘Reacher’ on Prime Video
Reacher airs exclusively on Prime Video, which is included in an Amazon Prime membership. Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually.
When does Season 3 of ‘Reacher' come out?
Season 3 of Reacher premieres on February 20 with the first three episodes.
There will be eight episodes this season, airing every Thursday through March 27.
Who plays Jack Reacher?
Alan Ritchson plays Reacher once again. He’s played the role since Season 1 premiered on February 4, 2022.
The rest of the cast includes Maria Sten as Frances Neagley, one of Reacher’s most-trusted companions, as well as show newcomers Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, Daniel David Stewart, and Olivier Richters.
Will there be a Season 4 for ‘Reacher'?
Reacher has already been renewed for a fourth season.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
Whether you want more action-packed thrillers like Reacher or want to dabble in other genres, Prime Video has you covered.
