Wicked took the world by storm when it premiered in theaters on November 22, 2024. And now, you can rent or buy the blockbuster musical film on Prime Video.
The adaptation of the hit Broadway musical follows the first act of the theatrical production wherein Galinda, who eventually becomes Glinda the Good, recounts her time in Oz at Shiz University with her friend Elphaba, who would go on to become the Wicked Witch of the West. The film features beloved songs from the musical, including “Popular,” “Dancing Through Life,” and “Defying Gravity.”
Wicked was directed by Jon M. Chu and was written by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox. It’s based on the stage musical of the same name by Holzman and Stephen Schwartz. It was also nominated for four Golden Globes and won the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.
Here’s everything you need to know about Wicked and how to watch it on Prime Video.
How to watch the ‘Wicked’ movie on Prime Video
You can watch Wicked on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership. You can purchase or rent the movie in UHD, HD, or SD. Rentals include 30 days to start watching this video and 48 hours to finish once started.
All customers can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy even more content for free with ads.
If you’re interested in exploring other titles on Prime Video—including exclusive original series, documentaries, live sporting events, and more—consider joining Prime. An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Amazon also offers discounted memberships through Prime Access—aimed at those benefiting from certain government assistance programs—and Prime Student, for those enrolled in higher education.
Eligible non-Prime members can also avail of a free trial, which includes access to the service for a limited time before you start paying.
Explore more of the benefits included in your Amazon Prime membership, such as fast, free shipping and exclusive deal events, at aboutamazon.com/prime.
Who is in the ‘Wicked’ movie cast?
Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Thropp and Ariana Grande as Galinda Upland.
Other cast members include Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar, Ethan Slater as Boq Woodsman, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, Bowen Yang as Pfannee, and Peter Dinklage as the voice of Dr. Dillamond.
What else is on Prime Video?
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices.
On Prime Video, customers can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports—including Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and movies Red One, Road House, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, Reacher, The Boys, Cross, and The Idea of You.
Prime members also get exclusive access to coverage of live sports including Thursday Night Football, the WNBA, and the NWSL, as well as acclaimed sports documentaries such as Bye Bye Barry and Kelce. Members can also stream programming from partners such as Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+ via Prime Video add-on subscriptions as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
Prime members in the U.S. can share a variety of benefits, including Prime Video, by using Amazon Household. Prime Video is one benefit among many that provides savings, convenience, and entertainment as part of the Prime membership. Customers can also go behind the scenes of their favorite movies and series with exclusive X-Ray access. For more info visit amazon.com/primevideo.
