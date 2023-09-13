Amazon Access is a one-stop-shop for customers to explore programs, discounts, and features that make shopping on Amazon even easier and more affordable, including information on Prime’s discounted membership program for qualifying government assistance recipients.

Did you know that a Prime membership isn’t required to shop using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) EBT benefits on Amazon.com? However, if you receive SNAP, Medicaid, or other qualifying government assistance, you’re eligible for Prime Access—all of the benefits of Prime for 50% off the regular price of Prime. Prime Access makes fast, free delivery, award-winning TV, video, and music, and exclusive deals easily accessible to eligible members. That’s all of Prime’s savings, convenience, and entertainment—all in a single membership—at half of the cost.

Learn more about Prime Access, one of Amazon’s discounted Prime memberships.

Photo by Andy J. Scott

Amazon Access recently launched SNAP EBT acceptance in Alaska, which now makes the offering available to those eligible nationwide. So no matter where you are in the U.S., you can shop for groceries from Amazon.com, and from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market where available.

In just a few simple steps, those who use SNAP EBT benefits can shop for their grocery needs.



How to use SNAP EBT benefits on Amazon

How to use SNAP EBT benefits on Amazon

Visit www.amazon.com/snap Add your SNAP EBT card by entering your SNAP EBT card information. Look for items labeled SNAP EBT Eligible. Select your EBT card at checkout, and you will be prompted to enter your card pin to finish paying.

What to know about using your SNAP EBT benefits when shopping for groceries

If you’re shopping with a valid SNAP EBT card, you have access to Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market grocery delivery on Amazon without a Prime or Prime Access membership.

Delivery fees for SNAP EBT customers who purchase groceries from Amazon Fresh are the same as the delivery fees for Prime or Prime Access members: $3.95 for Amazon Fresh grocery delivery orders $100-$150, $6.95 for deliveries $50-$100, $9.95 for deliveries under $50, and will continue to receive free delivery on orders over $150. SNAP EBT customers can also now enjoy free pick-up from Amazon Fresh across the U.S.

When shopping from Whole Foods Market, grocery pickup is free for Amazon Prime members on orders of $35 or more, and all delivery orders for all customers include a $9.95 service fee.

When shopping on Amazon.com for grocery staples there is no minimum spend for Prime or Prime Access members to receive free shipping. If you are not a Prime member, you can receive free delivery by purchasing eligible items or hitting the delivery minimum.

Your SNAP EBT card cannot be used to pay for the shipping fees, delivery fees, or tips, and you will need to provide an alternate form of payment for those fees.

If you’d like to buy non-SNAP-eligible items in the same order, you can do so using other forms of payment. Simply add an additional payment method, such as a gift card, credit card, or debit card at checkout. Customers can also add cash to their Amazon balance at any participating Amazon Cash location. Learn more about Amazon Cash.

Other ways to save with Amazon Access

Amazon Access is constantly innovating on behalf of customers to reduce barriers to savings and convenience. Make sure to visit the Amazon Access page to explore even more ways to save time and money.