To access the Amazon Family hub, simply go to your account settings by selecting “ Accounts & Lists ” in the upper-right hand corner of your browser, then select “ Your Account ” and “ Your Amazon Family .” In the Amazon Shopping app, tap the “ Me ” tab, and then select “ Your Account ,” then select “ Manage Your Amazon Family .” Choose “Add Adult,” “Add a Teen,” or “Add a Child.” For adults, you can either send an email invite or sign up together to verify your accounts. For teens, you can send an email invite and the teen must accept in order to set up their login. No invite is necessary to add children.