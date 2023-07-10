If you love great deals, fast shipping, and streaming movies and music, an Amazon Prime membership might be perfect for you. And with Prime Day 2023 coming up on July 11 and 12, now is a great time to get in on the action.

From electronics, digital entertainment, to groceries, Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership. And the best part? Eligible customers can sign up for a 30-day free trial and experience the incredible benefits Prime offers without paying a penny upfront.

Prime aims to make your life more convenient, simple, and fun, every single day—so if you’re ready to try it out, read on for instructions on how to get started with your trial membership.

How to sign up for a free Prime membership trial

Step 1: From your desktop or mobile browser, go to go to amazon.com/prime. Eligible customers will see a “Start your free 30-day trial” button.

Step 2: Click on the “Start your free 30-day trial” button to sign-in, or create your Amazon account. From there, choose the membership plan that suits you the best. Keep in mind that you are signing up for a free 30-day trial, so you won't have to pay anything for now.

Step 3: Select the payment method you’d like to use for your Prime membership, or add a new one. You can choose to cancel your membership at any time. If you cancel before your trial ends, you will not be charged.

Step 4: Once you've completed all the steps, you're now ready to enjoy your free 30-day Prime membership. You can learn more about lesser-known benefits you should be using, and benefits that make your Prime membership worth it. You'll have access to benefits like fast, free delivery on tens of millions of items, exclusive shopping deals and discounts, access to an extensive library of digital entertainment content with Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Reading, and Prime Gaming, and the ability to check out using Buy with Prime when shopping directly at participating brand’s online store.

Prime helps members get everything they want and need, quickly and reliably at one low monthly or annual cost. If, for one reason or another, you decide to cancel your membership, you can cancel at any time during the trial period. To cancel your membership, go to the "Manage Prime Membership" section in your account and click on "End Trial and Benefits."

The cost of a Prime membership

Enjoying your Prime membership, and want to keep receiving the best of shopping entertainment and convenience? A Prime membership is $14.99 per month, or $139 per year if you pay annually—but Amazon also offers several discounted membership options with the same valuable benefits including fast, free delivery on millions of items, exclusive perks, and savings for eligible members.

Prime Access, for instance, is just $6.99 per month for qualifying government assistance recipients, including SNAP EBT and Medicaid.

Prime Student—another discounted membership—is $7.49 per month or $69 per year for members enrolled in two or four-year colleges that includes additional exclusive perks specifically for students.

Signing up for a free Amazon Prime membership trial is a simple process that takes only a few minutes. By following the steps outlined above, you can start enjoying the many benefits that come with a Prime membership right away. So, go ahead, give it a try, and see for yourself why Prime is worth the investment.

Disclaimer: This article was written with help from an AI engine. It was reviewed, fact-checked, and edited by our editors.