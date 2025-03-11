Amazon carries hundreds of millions of products across more than 35 categories including home, apparel, beauty, grocery, and everyday essentials. And to provide even more convenience and savings, Amazon offers a few ways to get free shipping on your orders.
The easiest way for you to receive free delivery is to join Prime. More than 300 million items are available with free Prime delivery in the U.S., and members can choose from multiple delivery options to ensure a package is delivered when and where is most convenient.
Tens of millions of items are also available with free Same-Day or One-Day Delivery. Last year, Amazon delivered at its fastest speeds ever for Prime members globally. In the U.S., Prime members saved on average over $500 each on their deliveries last year—nearly four times the cost of an annual membership fee. Plus, Prime gives members access to exclusive deals and discounts every day and year-round during Prime deal events like Prime Day, extensive streaming choices on Prime Video, and additional benefits all in a single membership.
If you’re not a Prime member, you can get free delivery by spending at least $35 per order in the Amazon store. You’ll need to check to see if the item is fulfilled and shipped by Amazon and therefore eligible for free shipping on the product detail page. The delivery time for these orders can take between five and eight days.
