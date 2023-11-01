10 shopping benefits that come with your Prime membership

There’s a lot more to your Prime membership than fast, free delivery and access to tons of great entertainment benefits. Prime helps members get the most out of Amazon—which means it comes with a slew of other perks, including all sorts of shopping discounts, deals, and conveniences.
From exclusive access to a 5%-back Prime Visa card to early access to Lightning deals, here are 10 awesome shopping benefits that come with your Amazon Prime membership.
-
1.Exclusive shopping events
Prime Day is one of the biggest sales events of the year, boasting millions of discounted items in categories across the entire site during the two-day event. Members can also save more during events like Prime Big Deal Days. To take advantage of the deals, you need to be a Prime member.
-
2.Early access to Lightning Deals
Every day, there are thousands of deals on an ever-rotating set of products at Amazon.com. Amazon is known for its fun Lightning deals, but it’s easy to miss out on these short-lived savings. Prime members, though, can get early access to Lightning deals 30 minutes before anyone else.
-
3.Discounted prescriptions with RxPass
Prime members with a number of ongoing prescriptions might want to subscribe to RxPass. The Amazon Pharmacy program allows members to get all their eligible generic medications for one low price of $5 per month.
-
4.Discounts on prescriptions
Amazon has several ways for Prime members to save money on medicine. For example, Prime members can routinely save up to 80% on prescriptions at about 60,000 pharmacies, including with Amazon Pharmacy, when paying without insurance.
-
5.Prime Visa Card
One of the best-kept secrets of Prime membership is the Prime Visa card. A great everyday credit card, it gives 5% back at Amazon, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods, and more, along with 2% back at gas stations and restaurants. And for all other purchases, you get 1% back.
-
6.Prime Store Card
Not to be confused with the Prime Visa Card, the Amazon Prime Store Card is ideal for Prime members who are frequent Amazon shoppers. Equipped with the Prime Store card, you get 5% back on every Amazon purchase, plus get as much as 15% in additional savings on select items that rotate through the year. You also get other exclusive offers, like 0% APR financing on certain Amazon purchases.
-
7.Amazon Prime Secured Card
Want to start building credit—or need to rebuild your credit? The Amazon Prime Secured Card has no annual fee and gives you 2% at Amazon, Amazon Fresh, and other Amazon businesses.Ready to enjoy all the great benefits of a Prime membership? It’s easy to get started.
-
8.Prime Try Before You Buy
Want to buy clothes online but don’t like the hassle of returning products that don’t fit? Amazon Prime’s Try Before You Buy program lets you order clothes, shoes, jewelry and other accessories and then try them at home for free. You can easily send back anything you don’t want and you only pay for the items you keep.
-
9.Prime member deals at Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market
As a Prime member, your benefits aren't limited just to Amazon.com. You also get exclusive discounts when shopping at Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market, both online and in-store. Prime members who shop in-store at Amazon Fresh can score 10% off on hundreds of items across the aisles. At Whole Foods Market, Prime members receive deep discounts on a rotating selection and save an extra 10% off hundreds of sale items.
-
10.Buy With Prime.
Finally, Prime helps you at many other retailers as well. If you make a purchase on a site that isn’t Amazon, you can look for Buy With Prime at checkout. If the site participates, you can get Prime benefits like fast, free shipping and easy return policies.