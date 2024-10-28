Black Friday will be here before you know it—and we’re here to answer all your questions.
Black Friday is quickly approaching, and as usual, it’s set to be one of the biggest shopping events of the year.
Black Friday always offers tons of deals on all kinds of products, allowing customers to get deep discounts on tech, home goods, clothing, toys, and more. It’s a great way to check items off your holiday shopping list without having to pay full price for everything.
Curious about Black Friday 2024, when it is, and what kinds of deals you can expect? Here’s everything you need to know:
When is Black Friday 2024?
Black Friday is always the Friday after Thanksgiving. This year, the event falls on November 29, 2024, so it’s only a few weeks away. Cyber Monday is the following Monday—December 2, 2024.
What kinds of deals can you expect to see on Amazon?
Amazon will offer tons of great deals across all different categories. Check back soon for more information.
How can I be sure not to miss out on deals?
Amazon’s Deals page is a great place to browse for early deals. Customers can also rely on Alexa for help, by simply asking “Alexa, what are my deals?” Alexa can also proactively notify customers up to 24 hours in advance if there is a deal coming on an eligible item on their Wish List, in their Cart, or Save for Later. They’ll receive a notification on their Alexa-enabled device when a deal is available and can then ask Alexa to remind them when the deal goes live or ask Alexa to buy it for them by saying, “Alexa, buy it for me.”
How do I join Prime before Black Friday 2024?
If you want to take advantage of the many benefits of a Prime membership during the holiday season (and beyond!), now’s a great time to join. Prime’s core benefits of unlimited fast, free delivery on a vast selection of items and its extensive entertainment collection are better than ever, and we continue to invest and innovate so the membership remains an incredible value.
In the U.S., anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month, or $139 per year if you pay annually. Amazon also offers additional, discounted membership options providing the exact same, valuable benefits of a regular Prime membership—including free delivery on more than 300 million items, exclusive deals, and savings for eligible members—at only 50% of the cost.
Young adults (ages 18-24) and college students can try a discounted Prime membership with a six-month trial, then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30-days before paying $6.99 per month. For more information about Prime, including discounted memberships, visit aboutamazon.com/prime.
Happy shopping!