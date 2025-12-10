When I switched to One Medical in 2023, I was just looking for convenient health care. What I found was a support system that treated me like family.
My experience was positive from the start when I met my provider, Jeremy Jones, PA-C. In my first visit, he thoroughly reviewed my medical history and quickly identified that I was behind on multiple tests and recommended screenings for someone my age—57 years old at the time—and advised a few follow-ups.
Jeremy's recommendations stayed on my radar, but like many people, I kept putting them off. That changed in August 2023 when I found out a family member had been diagnosed with cancer. The news was a wake-up call, and I knew I couldn't delay my breast cancer screening any longer.
Through these screenings, I learned I had breast cancer. And while the news was terrifying, the care I received throughout my treatment—from diagnosis to post-surgery support and recovery—was nothing short of heartwarming.
One Medical app made scheduling appointments easier
The One Medical app transformed how I access health care. With just a few taps, I could see Jeremy's available times and book instantly—no phone calls, no waiting on hold, no hassle.
Thanks to the app, I was able to take action immediately after my family member's diagnosis. I booked an appointment with Jeremy for the very next day, which was a Monday. By Tuesday, I had a mammogram scheduled at Ohio State University (OSU) Wexner Medical Center, which revealed my diagnosis. One Medical partners with OSU to provide more coordinated access to specialty care in the Columbus area, which in my experience has been seamless.
Before I could even process the news, Jeremy called me to talk me through everything. OSU had sent him my results, and he was already reaching out with next steps.
That support continued throughout my entire cancer journey.
One Medical is a different kind of provider relationship
Jeremy became my health care partner in a way I'd never experienced before.
He was there every step of my journey and took a lot of the mental strain off my plate during the different stages of my treatment. Jeremy scheduled all my major appointments at OSU, such as pre-operation, surgery, chemotherapy, and post-operation. He even helped me with treating side effects.
When I dealt with unbearable itching as a side effect of chemotherapy, I didn't have to wait days for relief. A quick message through the app with Jeremy, and within minutes I had a remote visit scheduled with him where he prescribed medication. Less than 20 minutes later, I got a notification that my prescription was ready for pickup. The same thing happened when I couldn’t sleep because of the stress from treatment and needed something to help my insomnia.
It was like having someone you could talk to whenever you needed it. No wait times. No scheduling issues. Just easy communication between myself and my provider.
This convenient access made all the difference during treatment. While my oncologists focused on fighting the cancer and I focused on keeping my body strong, Jeremy managed everything else.
Little to no wait times at One Medical
Booking an appointment through the One Medical app was easy, but getting care was even easier even if my provider was unavailable.
Following cancer treatment, the One Medical team didn't miss a beat during my preparation for breast reconstruction surgery. Around this time, Jeremy was moving so I was connected with another provider, Thomas (Tom) Nguyen, MD. He had full access to my records and history and picked up like he’d been treating me the entire time, with the same thorough, compassionate care I’d come to expect.
Tom not only handled my pre-op work but also addressed mental health concerns that arose around the same time, offering holistic approaches to help me sleep better and quiet my mind during recovery.
Why I chose One Medical: Primary care that goes beyond the basics
What surprised me most about One Medical was how they coordinated my entire health care journey. Jeremy scheduled pre-operative work, completed necessary paperwork, and maintained constant communication with my specialists.
When I found another lump recently, which ultimately was benign, my provider immediately ordered an ultrasound and connected me with specialists. "We're not going to take any chances," he told me—words that carry special weight after a cancer diagnosis.
This experience taught me that primary care isn't just about annual checkups or treating occasional illnesses. A good primary care provider serves as your medical home base and advocates through every health challenge, whether you're a child, adult, or senior.
The difference between stereotypical health care and my experience with One Medical comes down to one word: connection.
I felt connected to my providers who took time to know me as a person. I stayed connected to my care team through easy-to-use technology. And most importantly, I never felt alone during the scariest health journey of my life.
For anyone seeking health care that truly puts patients first—whether you need to catch up on a physical like I did or you need a consistent provider to support you through all aspects of your life—I highly recommend One Medical.
After all, no one should go through their health care journey alone. And with One Medical, I didn't.
Trending news and stories