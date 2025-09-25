One Medical worked with Sara to develop a plan based on her unique health picture. It turned out that she was in a later phase of perimenopause and could benefit from starting treatment that could make her feel better and live a healthier life. She began hormone therapy and switched her workout routine. She also started GLP-1s to help with her weight, and credits Dr. Duralde for normalizing this treatment that she previously felt stigma around. On this new plan, she felt better, more empowered, and her A1-C levels dropped to a healthy and normal range.