Amazon Pharmacy is accelerating its rollout of new pharmacies, offering fast, free delivery of prescription medications in 20 more U.S. cities next year.
Amazon Pharmacy plans to open pharmacies in 20 new cities across the U.S. in 2025, more than doubling the number of cities where customers can get Same-Day Delivery of their medications. Amazon is leveraging its vast logistics network and advanced automation technology to solve one of pharmacy’s biggest pain points: the lack of convenient, affordable access to medications.
The new pharmacies will be embedded in Amazon Same-Day Delivery sites, enabling faster delivery of medication directly to a customer’s door. Amazon Pharmacy is a digital-first pharmacy offering a simple ordering experience, 24/7 access to a pharmacist, and many ways to save. With the expansion into new cities, customers in Boston, Dallas, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, San Diego, and other metropolitan areas will soon enjoy fast, free delivery of their medications. Other cities will be announced in the coming months.
"In health care, speed and accessibility are critical for positive patient outcomes," said Dr. Vin Gupta, chief medical officer of Amazon Pharmacy. "There's often an important window of time after getting diagnosed when it's most vital to start your medication. At Amazon, we're using our world-class delivery capabilities to get medicine to patients within hours of being prescribed. This rapid access increases the likelihood patients engage immediately in their care and adhere to treatment routines, which is shown to improve health outcomes."
Amazon Pharmacy customers already receive their medications in two days or less on average. By the end of 2025, nearly half (45%) of U.S. customers are expected to be eligible for Same-Day of their prescription medications. In most cases, that means a customer can order medication by 4 p.m. and receive it at home by 10 p.m.
Solving customer pain points
As “pharmacy deserts” grow, digital-first pharmacies like Amazon offer a solution to care gaps. A recent study found nearly half of U.S. counties have communities over 10 miles from the nearest pharmacy, limiting their access to medications and pharmacist care. Traditional mail-order prescriptions can take up to 10 days to arrive, leaving many underserved. Rapid delivery of medications and 24/7 access to a pharmacist ensures customers can get care within hours, bridging health care accessibility divides.
“We’re re-envisioning medication delivery to focus on what customers need to better engage in their health,” said John Love, VP of Amazon Pharmacy. “We employ hundreds of pharmacists to ensure the highest quality clinical care and oversight of our growing pharmacy operations. We’re pairing our clinical teams with Amazon’s leading engineers to help customers enjoy a simple checkout experience, clear pricing directly on our site, and fewer hoops to jump through when seeking care.”
Health care administration for patients, physicians, and pharmacists has remained a daunting task. As of 2019, seven in 10 hospitals relied on fax machines and phone lines to transfer and retrieve patient records or order prescriptions. Nearly a third of physicians have said they spend 20 hours or more a week on paperwork and administrative tasks.
Since launching in 2020, Amazon Pharmacy has focused on driving simple innovations that help people better find and afford their medications. Amazon Pharmacy customers enjoy automatic coupons and the option to see estimated insurance pricing and Prime savings offers. These include RxPass, a $5-a-month subscription program offering access to 60 common medications, and the Prime prescription savings benefit, which provides up to 80 percent off generic medications and 40 percent off brand-name medications.
"Amazon Pharmacy is integrating technology to modernize pharmacy while maintaining high-touch clinical care,” said Love. "Customers can now get a wide range of prescribed medications delivered rapidly to their door with just a few clicks, plus 24/7 access to a pharmacist. We are reimagining health care delivery to meet customers where they are—online, on the go, and at home.”
Building the infrastructure to support a new pharmacy experience
Amazon Pharmacy’s growth strategy relies on the development and launch of “modular” pharmacies of varying sizes, each designed to support the communities they serve. As Amazon Pharmacy launches pharmacies in new cities, they will be positioned within larger Amazon Same-Day Delivery sites to allow Amazon clinical teams to manage the full prescription review and packaging process and then tap Amazon's vast delivery network and logistics capabilities to support rapid delivery. Integrating pharmacy shipments into the wider network dramatically reduces delivery time and creates opportunities to scale rapidly.
The new, smaller pharmacies complement Amazon Pharmacy’s existing, highly automated pharmacy fulfillment sites that feature robotic arms and other automation, overseen by a team of highly trained, licensed pharmacists and pharmacy technicians. These large dedicated pharmacies are optimized to efficiently handle recurring prescription orders for customers who need medications regularly, plus provide rapid shipments to their surrounding metro areas. The flexible, modular strategy allows Amazon Pharmacy to provide affordable, efficient prescription delivery on-demand across the country.
"We continue to hear positive feedback about our fast medication delivery from customers and physicians," said Hannah McClellan, VP of operations, product and technology, Amazon Pharmacy. "Our data shows that when customers learn they can get their medications quickly, they are more likely to order them. It’s a surprisingly simple finding that shows how Amazon can support better health care engagement and adherence.”