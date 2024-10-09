Since launching in 2020, Amazon Pharmacy has focused on driving simple innovations that help people better find and afford their medications. Amazon Pharmacy customers enjoy

automatic coupons

and the option to see estimated insurance pricing and Prime savings offers. These include

RxPass

, a $5-a-month subscription program offering access to 60 common medications, and the

Prime prescription savings benefit

, which provides up to 80 percent off generic medications and 40 percent off brand-name medications.