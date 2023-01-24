Read this article in Spanish.

Over the last decade as a practicing pulmonologist, I have seen patients with chronic diseases struggle to get access to the basic medications they need to live their lives well. Navigating insurance can be a maze and getting to the pharmacy a burden. Sometimes that has led to poor outcomes: New medications don’t get filled, refills don’t get picked up, and patients suffer. Aspects of our health care system make what should be easy, difficult. It’s why I feel so fortunate to be a part of the change that Amazon Pharmacy is helping to bring to this space.

We are excited to introduce RxPass, a new Prime membership benefit from Amazon Pharmacy that provides patients with affordable access to generic medications that treat more than 80 common health conditions for just $5 a month. With RxPass, Prime members can get as many eligible medications as they need for one flat, low fee of $5 and have them conveniently delivered free to their door. It’s estimated that more than 150 million Americans take one or more of the medications available through the RxPass monthly subscription. RxPass is our latest effort to help patients save time, save money, and stay healthy. It’s available now to customers in most U.S. states. A full list of eligibility criteria can be found at Amazon Pharmacy.

Addressing common conditions

Nearly half of adults take two or more medications each day, and one quarter of adults say they find it difficult to afford the medications they need. Amazon Pharmacy is tackling these challenges by making medications more accessible, affordable, and convenient. RxPass helps patients manage common health conditions—high blood pressure, anxiety, or acid reflux, for example—by providing reliable access to commonly prescribed medications, delivered with the ease and support customers expect from Amazon.

Simply visit the Amazon Pharmacy website or app to sign up. If patients have questions, Amazon pharmacists or support staff are on hand 24/7, available to discuss medications and coordinate with a patient’s doctor. Plus, patients do not use health insurance with RxPass, so they don’t need to worry about deductibles or copays—it’s a flat $5 monthly add-on to Prime membership. If the customer’s prescription medication needs change, they can easily cancel the service at any time.

More ways to save time and money

Prime members can easily add RxPass from Amazon Pharmacy to their monthly subscription by visiting the Amazon website or app. Signing up is simple, and members can cancel the subscription service at any time. For more information about RxPass from Amazon Pharmacy, visit amazon.com/rxpass.

