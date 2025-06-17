Key takeaways
- Prime Day 2025 is July 8-11.
- Prime Day expands to double the days, offering Prime members more time to shop millions of deals.
- New "Today's Big Deals" feature will drop themed daily deals from top brands like Samsung, Kiehl's, and Levi's.
Amazon’s 2025 Prime Day event will start July 8 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and run through July 11—offering 96 hours of savings.
With the summer shopping event returning, for the first time for 4 days, Prime members have double the time to shop millions of deals with savings on pantry staples and snacks for summer gatherings to home-improvement must-haves, back-to-school supplies, health and personal care finds, family-favorite toys, best-selling books, pet essentials, and even premium and luxury splurges.
New this year, Amazon introduces “Today’s Big Deals”—themed daily deal drops featuring some of the most exciting deals of the event, exclusive to Prime members. Members can enjoy deep discounts across top brands like Samsung, Kiehl’s, and Levi’s. These special offers launch daily at midnight PDT and remain available for a limited time, while supplies last. Members can also check back frequently to discover incredible savings with deals dropping as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the event.
Keep reading for some of the top offers and features to look for during Amazon Prime Day 2025. If you’re not a Prime member yet, be sure to sign up or start a free trial to shop the member-exclusive event.
LeBron James stars in Amazon’s Prime Day 2025 commercial
Basketball superstar LeBron James stars in Amazon’s new Prime Day ad campaign, imagining how Prime Day deals can help him figure out what’s next in his legendary career. Just as he daydreams about becoming a barber, a chef, or a lounge singer in the global campaign, Prime members can also shop whatever they’re into with millions of exclusive deals, including deals from LeBron’s brand The Shop Men’s Grooming Line, available on Amazon.
The excitement of this campaign builds with a star-studded lineup—leading up to and throughout Prime Day—featuring deals on highly rated 4+ star products, including hundreds of favorites from creators, alongside show-stopping deals from celebrity-created brands like Lemme, INBLOOM, and The Honest Company.
Back to school and off to college savings
Amazon’s Back to School and Off to College Shops make it easy for students, parents, and teachers to find everything they need for the upcoming school year. This Prime Day, Prime members can find school tech starting at $15 and save up to 40% off school supplies, plus exclusive savings on top categories like laptops, fashion, home, and books. Visit amazon.com/backtoschool and amazon.com/offtocollege to discover top products and begin shopping. Prime members can also take advantage of early deals on Amazon Essentials and Amazon Basics, including $20 off a $100+ purchase of curated “Build Your Dorm” essentials and back to school styles starting at $10.
Early deals, shop now
Prime members can start enjoying Prime Day savings now. Check out the early deals available to Prime members now, from home tech upgrades and wardrobe refreshes to groceries and household essentials.
Tips to prepare for Prime Day 2025
Prime members can use Amazon’s generative AI-powered shopping features to find exactly what they’re looking for at an exceptional price. Here’s how:
- Ask Amazon’s AI shopping assistant Rufus specific questions about Prime Day timing, and receive tailored deal recommendations.
- Use Interests to create custom prompts based on your passions—whether it’s hiking, cooking, or gaming—and receive personalized deal recommendations that match what matters most to you.
- Shop with confidence using AI-powered Shopping Guides that make it easy to quickly research product categories and find the right items for your needs at the best prices.
- Ahead of Prime Day, add items to your Lists to quickly see which products are on deal, or use Buy Again to find deals on items you purchase frequently.
Track the best Prime Day deals for you with Alexa+
Alexa+ is a next-generation personal assistant, and can help U.S. Prime members find deals this Prime Day. More than one million customers in the U.S now have access to Alexa+, and can ask Alexa+ for personalized deal recommendations, help track deals on items in your cart or on your wish list, and proactively notify you when an item drops into your preferred price range so you never miss a deal.
Discover Prime Day deals worldwide
Prime Day will kick off on July 8 in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Türkiye, the U.S., and the UK. Prime members in Brazil, Egypt, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates can shop Prime Day deals later this summer.
Get ready to save big by joining Prime today
Remember, you’ll need a Prime membership to shop all the deals coming up on Prime Day. If you haven’t already, sign up for savings, convenience, and entertainment in one single membership. More than 200 million paid Prime members around the world enjoy access to Amazon’s enormous selection, exceptional value, and fast delivery.
Anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime. Additionally, young adults and higher-education students of any age can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial at amazon.com/joinyoungadult, then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year for a membership. Qualifying government-assistance recipients and income-verified customers can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess. For more information about Prime, including discounted memberships, visit aboutamazon.com/prime.
