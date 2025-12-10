Key takeaways
- Over 2,300 cities and towns can now get fresh groceries at consistently low prices through Same-Day Delivery, with continued expansion to even more areas coming in 2026.
- In areas where perishable groceries are available for Same-Day Delivery, nine of the top ten bestselling items are now perishables.
- Prime membership extends grocery savings and convenience with free Same-Day Delivery on orders over $25 in most areas.
- Amazon has grown its perishable selection available for Same-Day Delivery by over 30% since August, including thousands of fresh favorites from Whole Foods Market.
Fast delivery, consistently low prices, and shopping convenience matter to customers, so when we announced the addition of perishable groceries to Same-Day Delivery, we set out to transform how people shop for food. In just four months, availability has grown to over 2,300 cities and towns, with additional growth coming in 2026. This expanded offering is supported by continued innovation within Amazon’s Same-Day Delivery network designed to deliver more selection, faster—innovation that puts us on track to deliver at our fastest speeds ever for Prime members globally for the third year in a row.
Over the last few months, customers have ordered fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy, meat, seafood, baked goods, and frozen foods alongside electronics, books, pantry staples and snacks, and everyday household essentials like paper towels and toothpaste. In fact, as more customers turn to fast delivery for everyday needs, fresh groceries now make up nine of the top ten most-ordered items. Coming in at number ten, however, is a not-so-surprising everyday household essential—a 12-pack of bathroom tissue.
Customers respond to quality selection, low prices, and convenient delivery
This summer, customers in areas of Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, Miami, and New York City were enjoying fresh grocery delivery within hours. With this latest expansion, customers in areas of Boise, ID, Salt Lake City, UT, Fort Collins, CO, Omaha, NE, Sugar Land, TX, Des Moines, IA, Kennesaw, GA, Gaithersburg, MD, and more can now fold their grocery lists right into their Amazon orders.
We’re seeing strong signs that the service is fitting into customers’ lives. Perishable grocery sales have grown 30 times since January as more customers turn to Same-Day Delivery for fast, convenient access to fresh groceries. Perhaps most telling is the shift in shopping patterns: customers who add fresh groceries to their Same-Day Delivery orders shop about twice as often as those who don’t.
"The selection, value, and convenience of Same-Day Delivery from Amazon makes grocery shopping that much easier for families across the country," said Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores. "We're seeing customers combine their fresh grocery orders with their regular Amazon purchases, like electronics, gifts, clothes, and household essentials, in ways that make their lives easier and save them valuable time."
Prime members receive Same-Day Delivery for free on orders over $25 in most areas. If an order doesn’t meet the minimum, members can still choose Same-Day Delivery for a $2.99 fee. For customers without a Prime membership, the service is available with a $12.99 fee, regardless of order size.
Customer favorites emerge as service expands
Since August, we've expanded the fresh grocery selection available for Same-Day Delivery by more than 30%, including customer favorites from Whole Foods Market like La Boulangerie Croissant Toast. We’ve also seen strong momentum with our newest private brand, Amazon Grocery, which now includes over 1,000 items—most priced under $5. Among the most popular are a 12-count pack of string cheese, a gallon of whole milk, an 18-count carton of cage-free large white eggs, and a 16-ounce package of Roma tomatoes.
Regional preferences are also emerging:
- Northeast: Chocolate chip muffins, broccoli florets, raw shrimp
- South: Atlantic salmon, lemonade, chicken pot pies
- West: Cold brew coffee, chicken thighs, probiotic drinks
- Midwest: Wheat bread, bacon, pepperoni pizza
Our ongoing commitment to quality and innovation
Our Freshness Guarantee—now available with this service—gives customers the confidence to order perishable groceries through Same-Day Delivery. With thousands of grocery items displaying the Freshness Guarantee badge on Amazon.com, customers can shop with confidence knowing their perishable groceries will arrive as expected or Amazon will make it right.
We’re constantly looking for ways to make grocery shopping easier and faster for customers. Looking ahead, we'll continue expanding to even more cities and towns with our ever-growing selection and the addition of new experiences to get orders to customers faster than ever before.
Amazon is already a go-to destination for grocery shopping for over 150 million Americans and one of the largest grocers in the U.S., generating over $100 billion in gross sales in 2024. Our Same-Day grocery delivery network alongside Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, and a variety of local grocery and specialty retailers available on Amazon.com work together to provide quality selection, competitive prices, and convenient shopping options that meet the diverse needs of customers across the country.
Ready to get fresh groceries delivered the same day? Check if Same-Day Delivery is available in your area at Amazon.com/grocery.
