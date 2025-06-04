Amazon is one of the largest grocers in the U.S., with over $100B in gross sales—even when you exclude sales from

Whole Foods Market

and

Amazon Fresh

. But how did we get here? Over two decades ago, we started adding

groceries

and everyday household essentials to Amazon.com that don't require temperature control—items like bulk paper, cleaning products, large packs of canned and boxed food, and bottled drinks. Customers in big cities and rural communities alike loved the convenience of buying these items online and having them delivered quickly. So, over time we’ve lowered our cost-to-serve to cost-effectively add smaller packs of the most-purchased items, and broader selection of low-priced items. These are the items that make up the center aisles of grocery stores, such as pantry staples and snacks, pet care, health and personal care, and household goods like dish soap, paper towels, and batteries.