We’ve recently started testing new short-form audio product summaries on select product detail pages, with AI-powered shopping experts discussing key product features. These AI shopping experts have done the research for you, analyzing product details, customer reviews, and information from across the web, then bringing product details to life and allowing customers to simply hear the highlights. The feature makes product research fun and convenient—it’s like having helpful friends discuss potential purchases to make your shopping easier, even if you’re multitasking or on the go.
Customers can listen to the short-form audio summaries on product detail pages by tapping the “Hear the highlights” button in the Amazon Shopping app. The initial test feature focuses on products that typically require consideration before purchase, giving helpful insights through detailed discussion, and helping Amazon customers save time while shopping.
The summaries are currently available on select products to a subset of U.S. customers, and we plan to roll out this feature on more product detail pages and to more U.S. customers in the coming months.
How to use the “Hear the highlights” feature:
1. Open the Amazon Shopping app and click on a product detail page.
2. Find a button below the product image marked “Hear the highlights,” if an audio summary is available for the product.
3. Click play on "Hear the highlights," and listen to a short audio conversation about some of the key product features to help you make your purchasing decision.
Hear more examples of the feature when browsing on the Amazon Shopping app:
The AI behind the feature
The feature uses large language models (LLMs) to generate scripts, pulling from Amazon’s product catalog, customer reviews, and information from across the web, and then translating the content into short-form audio clips. AI-powered short-form audio content builds on Amazon’s work to make shopping faster, easier, and more fun. Some of our other AI-powered shopping features that help customers save time and make more informed decisions include:
- Rufus, Amazon’s generative AI-powered shopping assistant that can answer questions on a variety of shopping needs and products—it’s like having a shopping assistant with you any time you’re in our store.
- Shopping Guides, Amazon’s simplified product research tool that leverages generative AI to bring together dynamic shopping guidance and product recommendations on over 100 product types.
- Interests, an AI-powered feature that works on your behalf to continuously monitor new products in Amazon’s store that match your interests and passions.
- Review highlights, an AI-powered summary of common themes across reviews that can help you understand product sentiment at a glance.
- Buy for Me, a new experiment in beta that allows you to complete purchases from other brand retailer websites if Amazon doesn’t sell the item directly, using agentic AI that doesn’t require human intervention.
We’ll continue to look for ways to enhance the shopping experience, making it more convenient and enjoyable for customers.
