Our Workplace

The customer is at the heart of everything we do. Amazon is a place where smart, passionate people obsess over customers and innovate on their behalf. Amazon has created more U.S. jobs in the last decade than any other company. These are jobs that pay at least $15 per hour, more than double the federal minimum wage. We also invest in employees’ success. Amazon will spend over $700 million to provide free skills training to employees—helping them further their careers in tech and in-demand roles such as cloud computing.

It’s always “Day 1” at Amazon—that’s our approach to doing everything with the energy and entrepreneurial spirit of a new organization on its first day.

Building the future is inspiring, and fun, but it’s not easy. Amazon employees aren’t just encouraged to come up with the next big idea, they’re empowered to own and build it. Being a builder comes with an appetite for risk taking. Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has called Amazon “the best place in the world to fail.” Learning from our failures, and applying them to the next big idea, is at the heart of delighting customers and inventing things we never thought possible. Employees are encouraged to take ownership of their work and careers. We believe this means people grow faster at Amazon than they would anywhere else.
A woman works while wearing a mask. To her left, there is a cardboard box with the Amazon logo.
Company news

How we’re taking care of employees during COVID-19

Learn more about our focus on safety, pay, benefits, and job creation.

We listen to our employees and innovate to keep each of them healthy and safe while they are at work.

In 2020, we will invest $10 billion on COVID-19 related initiatives to get products to customers and keep employees safe. This includes investments related to safety measures such as personal protective equipment, enhanced cleaning of our facilities, processes that allow for effective social distancing, higher wages for hourly teams, and developing our own COVID-19 testing capabilities.
An Amazon fulfilment centre employee packing boxes with medical supplies in the Coalville Fulfilment centre to provide supplies to the relevant government centres. She is wearing protective gloves and a face mask.
Workplace

Amazon ranks #2 on Forbes World’s Best Employers list

Survey participants rated satisfaction with their employers’ COVID-19 response, economic footprint, talent development, gender equality, and social responsibility.
