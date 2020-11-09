Our Workplace

Building the future is inspiring, and fun, but it’s not easy. Amazon employees aren’t just encouraged to come up with the next big idea, they’re empowered to own and build it. Being a builder comes with an appetite for risk taking. Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has called Amazon “the best place in the world to fail.” Learning from our failures, and applying them to the next big idea, is at the heart of delighting customers and inventing things we never thought possible. Employees are encouraged to take ownership of their work and careers. We believe this means people grow faster at Amazon than they would anywhere else.