We have made year-over-year progress, and we will continue to strive for better representation across our company.

See below for a four-year trend of our global gender and U.S. race and ethnicity data as of December 31, 2021.

A review of the compensation awarded in 2022 at Amazon, including base, cash bonuses, and stock, shows that women globally and in the U.S. earned 99.6 cents and 99.5 cents, respectively, for every dollar that men earned performing the same jobs, and minorities in the U.S. earned 99.5 cents for every dollar that white employees earned performing these same jobs. We continue to prioritize pay equity.

Note: Employees included in these data are those for whom gender, race, or ethnicity has been identified. Amazon recognizes gender is not binary. Historically underrepresented communities refer to Women, Black, Hispanic/Latinx, Multiracial, and Indigenous peoples as groups whose representation in tech has been historically low.

View Amazon's EEO-1 consolidated reports

2019 (PDF)

2020 (PDF)

2021(PDF)

