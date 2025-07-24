Key takeaways
- In-person interviews are your chance to learn more about Amazon.
- Wear what makes you feel comfortable for your in-person interview.
- The Candidate Concierge team helps manage your daily schedule.
- Take advantage of Lunch Buddy and Candid Chat opportunities.
We've always believed that meaningful connections happen when people come together. And as part of our interview process, you may have the opportunity to experience our workspaces firsthand and meet the team members who bring them to life.
Interviewing at Amazon allows candidates to experience firsthand what makes us unique—our vibrant campuses, collaborative workplaces, customer-obsessed culture, and the energy that comes from working alongside innovative thinkers.
We offer a mix of virtual and on-site interview options, tailored to each role and candidate's circumstances. In-person interview arrangements will be communicated individually to candidates.
We understand that in-person interviews might feel different after years of virtual connections. We've designed a comprehensive interview experience that helps you perform at your best while getting a genuine sense of what it's like to work at Amazon.
Here's what you can expect from your in-person Amazon interview.
In-person Amazon interview checklist
Before heading to your interview, make sure you have your government-issued ID for building access. You should also bring your resume (though your interviewers will have copies), a notepad and pen for taking notes, and any specifically requested portfolio samples.
When it comes to attire, we keep things simple: Wear what makes you comfortable and confident. At Amazon, we focus on your ideas and experiences, not your outfit choice.
It's also important to remember that interviews are a two-way conversation— it's just as much about you getting to know us as it is about us getting to know you. Prepare thoughtful questions that matter to you, such as "How does your team measure success?” or "What challenges is the team currently facing?"
What to expect for your in-person Amazon interview
Your day at Amazon is designed to be all-encompassing and welcoming.
Upon arrival, you'll be greeted by a member of our recruiting team, the hiring manager, or someone from our Candidate Concierge team. The Candidate Concierge team manages all aspects of your on-site experience—from coordinating interview room transitions to handling technical setups—to ensure your comfort and allow you to focus entirely on your conversations with the interview team.
Amazon welcomes individuals with disabilities to participate fully and equally in the interview process. If you have a disability or medical condition and need an accommodation, such as an ASL interpreter or a different interview format, or if you have physical accessibility needs, please communicate with your recruiter directly.
In-person Amazon interview structure
We aim to make your interview day special and memorable, though the core structure remains consistent. We account for transitions, breaks, and lunch in the middle of the day so that you’re able to recharge.
You can expect a full day of four to six interviews with different team members, including the Bar Raiser, each lasting between 45 and 60 minutes.
A Whiteboard Exercise (also referred to as a Drawing Exercise) may be part of the interview process for some tech roles. Your scheduler will inform you in advance if an exercise is required.
During the day, you might have the opportunity to tour a campus to give you a feel for our work environment.
We also offer a Lunch Buddy program, where you can enjoy a meal with a potential future colleague in a more relaxed setting. For another perspective on life at Amazon, you can participate in our Candid Chat program with current employees outside of the formal interview process.
Bring your best self
In a world increasingly shaped by AI and virtual interactions, authentic human connections matter more than ever. That's why we're eager to hear your unique story, perspectives, and ideas.
The keys to staying engaged throughout your conversations are maintaining eye contact, showing your enthusiasm, and bringing consistent energy to each discussion. Remember that these conversations are your opportunity to shine.
You'll have the chance to demonstrate not just your problem-solving abilities and technical skills, but also how you think on your feet and connect with others. Whether you're walking through a complex technical challenge or sharing your career journey, focus on being present and authentic in each interaction.
This is your chance to present a holistic view of your capabilities and genuine interest in joining Amazon.
More tips for your interview
Take time to prepare by studying the Leadership Principles and practicing the STAR method, but don’t forget to be yourself.
Every person who interviews at Amazon brings unique experiences and perspectives that can help us better serve our customers.
We look forward to welcoming you to our campus and starting a conversation about your future at Amazon. After your interview, you should hear from us within five business days.