The journey to landing a role at one of the world’s most admired companies might seem mysterious, but we’re here to pull back the curtain. Whether you’re checking out open roles or have already scheduled an interview, here are six insights about Amazon’s interview process that can help you navigate the process.
1. Understand the purpose of the process
Though the interview process is tailored to each role at Amazon, there is typically a structured path. You can expect to start with one or two initial phone screens, which may be followed by role-specific assessments. If you are moved forward, you will embark on an interview loop with several Amazon team members. This comprehensive approach allows us to evaluate your skills and experience. While the exact timeline can vary based on schedules and role requirements, the entire process usually takes approximately three to six weeks, additional time may be needed to accommodate more senior roles.
It’s worth noting that each stage is designed to evaluate different aspects of your capabilities. For instance, phone screens often assess basic qualifications, while the interview loop delves deeper into your technical skills and how you embody our Leadership Principles. Throughout this journey, your recruiter will be your guide, providing specific information about the steps involved in your particular interview process.
2. Find out who are your points of contact
Throughout your interview journey at Amazon, you’ll interact with several key players who each play a vital role in your candidate experience. Your first point of contact will be a candidate partner, sourcer, or recruiter who serves as your initial guide and primary resource for role-specific questions. A dedicated scheduler handles all interview logistics, ensuring everything runs smoothly from start to finish. After your final interview, you’ll work with a business partner or recruiter who manages next steps, compensation discussions, and potential onboarding details.
During the interview process itself, you’ll meet with anywhere from two to seven Amazon employees, including a diverse mix of managers, potential colleagues, and stakeholders from related teams. One unique aspect of Amazon’s interview process is the inclusion of a “bar raiser,” a specially trained interviewer who ensures our hiring standards remain consistently high across all teams. They serve as an objective third party during the hiring process. As a steward of the company’s Leadership Principles, they capture a holistic picture of each candidate and aid in eliminating bias.
3. Leverage the Leadership Principles to tell your story
Amazon’s evaluation process is rooted in the company’s Leadership Principles to ensure we’re hiring people who will innovate on behalf of our customers. Regardless of the role you are applying for at Amazon, all Leadership Principles will be applicable. However, depending on the role, a candidate may be asked about principles specific to that job. You can generally tell from the job description. In practice, interviewers expect to hear examples from candidates’ experience in their answers that should demonstrate different Leadership Principles. They’re written to apply to our culture as a whole.
For instance, every single role at Amazon and everything we do starts with “Customer Obsession.” We always start with the customer and work backwards. But a “customer” doesn’t always mean someone who shops on Amazon. For our sales employees, a customer can be a business that uses Amazon Web Services; for a software development engineer, a customer can be an internal team at Amazon.
4. Find out the timeline
At Amazon, we understand that waiting for interview results can be one of the most challenging parts of the job search process, which is why we’ve established clear timelines as part of our Candidate Promise. You can expect to receive a decision within two business days following your phone screen and within five business days after completing your on-site interviews. While we strive to maintain these timelines consistently, occasional exceptions may occur due to internal factors such as team member availability, logistics, or holiday schedules.
If you receive an offer, the salary negotiation phase typically extends anywhere from a few days to a week and a half. The exact duration of these discussions can vary based on several factors, including the urgency to fill the position, the complexity of the compensation package, and the number of stakeholders involved beyond your immediate recruiter. Throughout this process, we aim to maintain transparent communication to keep you informed of your status and any next steps, ensuring you have clarity during each phase of your candidacy.
5. Check out all the available resources
Success in your Amazon interview begins with thorough preparation, and we’ve developed comprehensive resources to help you put your best foot forward. While About Amazon offers valuable insights into Amazon’s culture and innovations and our Inside Amazon YouTube channel shows a behind-the-scenes look at our culture in action, we recommend focusing on our role-specific interview preparation guides to help you prepare for your upcoming interview. These tailored resources are designed to help you understand exactly what to expect based on your target role, whether you’re interviewing for a position as a software development engineer, technical program manager, UX designer, marketing manager, applied scientist, or other roles.
Each guide provides detailed information about the interview format, key areas of focus, and how to effectively demonstrate your alignment with our Leadership Principles. We encourage candidates to supplement these resources by mastering the STAR method preparing multiple concrete examples that demonstrate your experience with each Leadership Principle, and practicing how to clearly communicate complex concepts. Remember, thorough preparation isn’t just about knowing the right answers; it’s about understanding how your unique experiences and skills can contribute to Amazon’s mission of being Earth’s most customer-centric company.
6. Take advantage of “Candid Chats” with current Amazon employees
We recognize that joining a new company—especially one as dynamic as Amazon—involves more than just clearing the interview process. We’ve created opportunities for candidates to connect with current Amazon employees through our Candid Chats program. As part of your final interview stage, you’ll have the chance to meet with members of our employee-led groups for informal conversations about life at Amazon. These discussions happen outside of your formal interview time, allowing you to ask candid questions about company culture, work-life balance, and what it’s really like to be an Amazon employee.
Whether you’re considering relocation or simply wanting to understand our workplace dynamics better, these authentic conversations can provide valuable insights that might not surface during formal interviews. These connections often prove invaluable in helping candidates make informed decisions about their potential future at Amazon, and many find themselves building meaningful professional relationships even before they join the company.
We hope these tips help you prepare for success in your upcoming interview with Amazon. For more information, find additional interviewing tips and FAQs on Amazon.jobs.
