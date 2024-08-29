Interviewing is a two-way door and the process should allow you to evaluate if Amazon is a great fit for you. We encourage candidates to make the most of the opportunity, by thoroughly researching not only the role they are applying for but the team that it sits within. Oftentimes, the knowledge and insight gained will give you a deeper understanding into what we’re looking for in a candidate and what the team priorities will be. For example, if you’re applying to a role that supports Project Kuiper then you’d have a high-level understanding of project priorities and supporting technologies that make up the infrastructure. You’d be able to take that insight then come to your interview showcasing past professional examples that are relevant to work and highlighting how you’d be able to make an impact to the project.