6 common mistakes candidates make during their Amazon job interview—and tips to avoid them

Amazon is a data-driven company, and we’re looking for candidates who are equally passionate about being able to deliver results. Throughout your interview, make sure you are replacing vague or general responses with specific, quantifiable, and granular information that clearly demonstrates your expertise and involvement. It’s important that you provide enough detail but do not overwhelm the interviewer with too many details. Responses should be four minutes or less. If any information is unclear, your interviewer will then follow up with a question, and you can use this as an opportunity to provide more information. While Amazon is data-driven, we do understand that there are some instances when results can be more qualitative than quantitative. In these instances, make sure you have specific anecdotal feedback that you’re able to share and elaborate on.

That said, a large majority of your examples shared during your interview need to be data-forward. Learning how to describe your professional experience and accomplishments in quantifiable terms is an interview skill that will serve you well throughout your career.