In Amazon CEO Andy Jassy’s annual letter to shareholders, Jassy revealed that he once thought it “unfathomable” that his father worked at the same place for 45 years.
Jassy says when he first started working, he would tell his friends, “That would never be me.” But now, with almost 28 years and counting under his belt at Amazon, he has an answer to those asking why he’s still with the same company after nearly three decades:
I’m obviously a Superfan, but there are several compelling parts to working at Amazon. First, I’m not sure that any company prioritizes customers as relentlessly as we do. Lots of companies say they will; few follow through. Second, it’s challenging to find a company where you can make a bigger impact on the world than you can at Amazon. Third, we make significant long-term investments and bets in both inventions and people. This allows our teams to iterate on ideas, and make the right long-term decisions for customers and the company. And, I’ve never encountered a more intelligent, creative, ambitious, hungry, hard-working, and missionary group of teammates than we have at Amazon. In my opinion, this is a remarkable set of qualities to have at a company. And, for builders who want to change the world, and who have fire in their belly, there’s no better place to be than Amazon.
