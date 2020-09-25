Economic Growth
Amazon has created more U.S. jobs in the last decade than any other company. These are jobs that pay at least $15 per hour, more than double the federal minimum wage. We also invest in employees’ success. Amazon will spend over $700 million to provide free skills training to employees—helping them further their careers in tech and in-demand roles such as cloud computing.
Every Amazon job includes a starting pay of at least $15 per hour and great benefits. Comprehensive benefits begin the first day on the job for employees and eligible family members, including domestic partners and their children. Benefits include health care coverage, ways to save for the future, up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave, and access to company-funded upskilling programs.
Our $700 million commitment to create and offer training opportunities for Amazon employees is called Upskilling 2025. We’re supporting employees in our corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers, retail stores, and transportation network, providing access to skills that will help them move into more highly-skilled and higher-paying roles.
Creating high-quality jobs is fundamental to delighting our customers. Over the past decade, no other U.S.-based company created more jobs than Amazon. Our investments have led to the creation of over 2.7 million jobs—from over 800,000 direct hires in the U.S. to hundreds of thousands of jobs created by our selling partners and companies benefiting from the ripple effect of our investments.
