Amazon is committed to preparing its workforce for future opportunities through comprehensive education and skills training programs. Since 2019, more than 425,000 U.S. employees have participated in these free initiatives.

In New York, Amazon partners with 20 educational institutions through its Career Choice program, which prepays tuition for employees pursuing further education. These partnerships with colleges and universities across the state—including within the CUNY and SUNY systems—help Amazon employees gain in-demand skills that can propel them into new careers. From Machine Learning University to Career Choice, these programs represent Amazon's investment in developing talent and creating pathways to opportunity for its workforce.