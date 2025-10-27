Key takeaways

  • Amazon has invested $52.3 billion in New York since 2010, including infrastructure and compensation to employees.
  • The company has contributed $46 billion to the state's economy.
  • Amazon partners with 20 New York educational institutions through its Career Choice program, offering employees prepaid tuition for skills development.
  • More than 769 million items were sold by New York-based independent sellers through Amazon's store in 2024.
For more than 30 years, Amazon has been investing across the United States, strengthening local economies, and creating opportunities for communities nationwide. New York is a prime example of this commitment, with Amazon building a substantial presence in the state since 2013.
Today, the Empire State serves as a thriving innovation and logistics hub for Amazon, with investments spanning from fulfillment centers to Amazon Fresh retail locations. The company's economic impact extends beyond direct employment, supporting thousands of additional jobs, and helping local businesses reach customers around the world.
1.
Investing in our employees

Amazon provides competitive wages and comprehensive benefits from Day 1. Front-line employees in customer fulfillment and transportation earn an average hourly base wage of more than $23, with total compensation averaging more than $30 an hour when including benefits. These benefits include health, vision, and dental insurance starting on Day 1, free mental health resources, up to 20 weeks of fully paid parental leave, a 401(k) with 50% company match, and flexible time-off options that increase with tenure.

Beyond direct jobs, Amazon's presence in New York supports approximately 33,000 indirect jobs in industries such as construction, logistics, and professional services.

Smiling woman wearing glasses and red headband working in Amazon fulfillment facility

Amazon is investing over $1 billion to raise pay and lower health care costs for US fulfillment and transportation employees

Average total compensation is now over $30 per hour when you include elected benefits.

2.
Investing in workforce development and upskilling

Amazon is committed to preparing its workforce for future opportunities through comprehensive education and skills training programs. Since 2019, more than 425,000 U.S. employees have participated in these free initiatives.

In New York, Amazon partners with 20 educational institutions through its Career Choice program, which prepays tuition for employees pursuing further education. These partnerships with colleges and universities across the state—including within the CUNY and SUNY systems—help Amazon employees gain in-demand skills that can propel them into new careers. From Machine Learning University to Career Choice, these programs represent Amazon's investment in developing talent and creating pathways to opportunity for its workforce.

Amazon employee in safety vest maintaining yellow robotic equipment

Amazon has upskilled over 700,000 employees globally through prepaid education and training programs

Amazon is enhancing its Career Choice education program globally and launching new robotics apprenticeships in the U.S.

3.
Building infrastructure across the Empire State

Since 2010, Amazon has invested $52.3 billion in New York's infrastructure and employee compensation, contributing $46 billion to the state's gross domestic product.

These investments include 10 fulfillment and sortation centers, 35 delivery stations, and four Prime Now fulfillment centers, among others. The company has also expanded its retail footprint with 32 Whole Foods Market locations, three Amazon Fresh stores, and two Amazon Go grocery stores across the state. Amazon continues to grow its sustainable infrastructure as well, with five facilities featuring on-site solar power generation.

AWS cloud-computing skills programs.

Future Ready 2030: Amazon expands skills training goal, invests $2.5 billion to prepare 50 million people for the future of work

Investment supports students, employees and those looking to expand their skills as the workforce adapts to changing economy.

4.
Empowering New York's small businesses

Amazon provides a powerful opportunity for New York's entrepreneurs and small businesses to reach customers worldwide. In 2024, New York-based independent sellers sold more than 769 million items through Amazon's store, with the average independent seller generating approximately $565,000 in annual sales.

These independent sellers—most of which are small and medium-sized businesses—represent more than 60% of sales in Amazon's store. Their success contributes significantly to local economies, with more than 65% of U.S. independent sellers employing at least one person within 50 miles of their primary business location. By providing infrastructure, logistics support, and access to millions of customers, Amazon enables New York's small businesses to scale their operations and create additional jobs throughout the state.

Amazon's investment in New York reflects the company's broader commitment to creating economic opportunity across America. Through job creation, workforce development, infrastructure investments, and small business support, Amazon continues to partner with communities throughout the Empire State to build a stronger, more resilient local economy.

