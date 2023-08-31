Amazon employees are gearing up for Global Month of Volunteering, an initiative that aims to get them even more involved in the communities where they live and work. From September 1-30, tens of thousands of Amazon employees will volunteer alongside their peers, adding to the company’s efforts to support its local communities throughout the year.

In collaboration with hundreds of community organizations around the world, Amazon employees will participate and lead in-person and virtual volunteering opportunities in support of causes they’re passionate about. The volunteer initiatives will help address a range of issues, from climate change, education, and food insecurity, to disaster relief and housing inequity.

"We’re lucky to partner with incredible organizations doing impactful work in our local communities,” said Alice Shobe, global director of Amazon in the Community. “Our employees are an incredible source of ideas to drive positive change in their communities. Many of them are already active in their communities—and we want to continue to create even more opportunities for our teams to give back.”

Here are four ways Amazon employees will be mobilizing during Global Month of Volunteering:



Support disaster relief efforts. Volunteers across Amazon offices in Europe, India, and the U.S. will organize and participate in hygiene- and comfort-kit building activities to meet the immediate disaster-caused needs of individuals, families, and communities.



Volunteers across Amazon offices in Europe, India, and the U.S. will organize and participate in hygiene- and comfort-kit building activities to meet the immediate disaster-caused needs of individuals, families, and communities. Eliminate barriers to learning. Amazon employees will collect and distribute books, school supplies, and other essential items—including clothes, shoes, and coats—to support educational opportunities and equitable outcomes for children from underserved communities.



Amazon employees will collect and distribute books, school supplies, and other essential items—including clothes, shoes, and coats—to support educational opportunities and equitable outcomes for children from underserved communities. Address food insecurity. Volunteers at our HQ locations will pack and distribute food for local food-service programs supporting families in underserved neighborhoods.



Volunteers at our HQ locations will pack and distribute food for local food-service programs supporting families in underserved neighborhoods. Tackle community sustainability challenges. From planting trees and making seed balls, to participating in kayak cleanups that clear waterways of harmful plastics, volunteers will contribute to community efforts to improve tree canopy cover and support a greener environment.

Amazon contributed more than $450 million in cash donations and sponsorships to hundreds of organizations around the world last year, and the company was named the No. 1 corporate philanthropist in both the Puget Sound and the Washington, D.C. metro regions.

Follow #AmazonGMV on social media and learn more about Amazon’s community impact efforts to find out how our employees are supporting local nonprofits across the world during Global Month of Volunteering and beyond.

