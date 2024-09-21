In addition to deploying relief items, Amazon is leveraging advanced technology and expertise to help community partners assess on-the-ground needs in Poland. Specifically, we are working with

Help.NGO

, an international NGO and United Nations standby partner that specializes in emergency response, to support government teams that are working in the region. Together, Amazon and Help.NGO will utilize uncrewed aircraft systems (drones) to map and assess flooding caused by Storm Boris, capturing high-resolution images of affected areas to aid responding organizations in rescue operations and relief efforts.