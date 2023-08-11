At least 55 people have died as the result of wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui. The fires were fueled by winds from Hurricane Dora, a large storm far off the coast of Hawaii. The historic town of Lahaina was severely damaged.

Amazon is in close contact with our disaster aid partners as well as local emergency management authorities at the county and state levels. They are focusing on completion of search and rescue operations, family reunification, finding shelters for residents, and evacuation of tourists. Officials estimate that they will have a clearer picture of short-term relief needs and long-term recovery support in the next 72 hours and we are standing by to help.

The American Red Cross is already on the ground with prepositioned relief supplies, like items donated by Amazon such as tarps, totes, and coolers.

“Everyone at Amazon is eager to help, as the situation is truly heartbreaking,” said Abe Diaz, head of Amazon Disaster Relief. “We’re in contact with organizations on the ground to assess additional needs and determine how we can use our inventory, infrastructure, and connectivity technology to help communities as soon as possible—from item donation to helping reestablish internet.”

Amazon’s disaster relief program has donated more than 23 million items in response to more than 105 natural disasters in the United States and around the world. By using data and partnerships with relief organizations like the Red Cross, Save the Children, and World Central Kitchen, Amazon is able to ensure we’re meeting actual needs on the ground.

“Thanks to our vast logistics network and our global teams, we’re able to get the right goods to the right place at the right time,” continued Diaz. “We have the inventory and ability to respond quickly and ease suffering after a disaster like this, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

Learn more about Disaster Relief by Amazon.