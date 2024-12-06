Amazon has created more U.S. jobs in the last decade than any other company. See how we're investing across the country and in each state.

Investments in this U.S.

  • $1.2+ trillion in U.S. investments since 2010, including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
  • $1+ trillion contributed to the U.S. GDP since 2010, thanks to Amazon's investments (estimate based on Input-Output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis)
  • $244 billion in U.S. investments in 2023 alone, including infrastructure and compensation to our employees
  • 4.8 million jobs supported by Amazon
  • 1M full- and part-time jobs directly created by Amazon in the U.S. (as of December 2023)
  • 2M+ jobs indirectly supported by Amazon’s investments in areas like construction, logistics, and other professional services
  • 1.8M jobs created by independent sellers—most of which are small and medium-sized businesses—selling on Amazon.com

Investments by state

Updated August 2024
All investment and economic impact figures have been estimated by Keystone Strategy, a third-party consultancy.