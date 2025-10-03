One component provides power through solar panels and batteries, enough to charge evacuees’ phones or keep fridges and lifesaving medical devices running. Another component offers networking and connectivity options, from Wi-Fi to satellite links to

mesh Wi-Fi routers

that restore communication for local fire departments or the National Guard. A third component includes sensors to help first responders map their surroundings, collect and share information across locations, and analyze data to speed up search and rescue or the delivery of supplies.