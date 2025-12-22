Key takeaways
- Amazon is supporting 18 educational partners across seven U.S. regions—including school districts, charter networks, and individual schools—reaching nearly 500,000 students with AI education.
- Educators will build custom AI tools to support classroom learning, while students design AI-powered solutions to real-world challenges in their communities.
- The program expanded from initial plans, with Amazon increasing investment to $800,000 through PlayLab AI partnership.
When Amazon launched a fund to help schools participate in the White House Presidential AI Challenge, a national initiative to expand AI education, the initial goal was to support a small cohort of districts ready to take the next step in AI education.
Interest from education partners quickly exceeded the scope of the pilot, demonstrating strong nationwide demand for expanding AI learning opportunities for students and educators. In response, Amazon more than doubled its initial investment to $800,000, expanding support to 18 educational partners.
Through a partnership with education nonprofit, Playlab, districts will receive access to custom AI tools for both students and teachers, along with hands-on training to implement AI education that supports each partner’s unique approach to teaching and learning.
"The strong response from school districts showed us how many educators are ready to bring AI into the classroom to help students build skills for the future," said Bettina Stix, Amazon's global director of community impact. "By expanding this program, we're helping nearly half a million students access AI education while supporting teachers as they integrate these tools into daily learning.”
This initiative builds on Amazon's broader support for the White House's Pledge to America's Youth. Through this commitment, Amazon will support AI skills training for 4 million U.S. learners and enable AI curricula for 10,000 educators by 2028, including up to $30 million in AWS promotional credits and $1.5 million in cash prizes for student winners of the Presidential AI Challenge.
Meeting educators and students where they are
The program gives students and educators hands-on experience using AI in ways that directly supports classroom learning and problem solving, building in the PlayLab environment built intentionally to support learning. Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, the program is designed to adapt to each district’s goals and level of readiness.
“Together with Amazon, we’re meeting districts where they are,” said Hilah Barbot, head of strategic partnerships at PlayLab. “It gives educators and students the space to experiment with AI in meaningful ways, building skills that are relevant today while preparing for what’s next.”
In Fairfax County Public Schools, the district is scaling participation to reach all high school students. In Washington, DC, Amazon and PlayLab hosted a two-day immersive workshop with 60 middle and high school students from Friendship Charter Schools, where students built and tested AI-powered solutions to real challenges in their communities. Other partners are focusing on educator professional development, student innovation projects, or district-wide AI adoption strategies aligned to local priorities.
Building AI skills across communities
Through this initiative, Amazon Future Engineer is supporting 18 educational partners across seven U.S. regions, spanning large public school districts, charter networks, individual schools, and a state-level education service center. Participating partners include:
Public school districts
- Fairfax County Public Schools (VA)
- Alexandria City Public Schools (VA)
- Bellevue School District (WA)
- Renton School District (WA)
- Metro Nashville Public Schools (TN)
- Evanston Township High School District (IL)
- District of Columbia Public Schools (DC)
Charter networks and schools
- KIPP DC (DC)
- Friendship Charter Schools (DC)
- Distinctive Schools (IL)
- Intrinsic Schools (IL)
- KIPP Atlanta (GA)
- Kingsman Academy (DC)
- Center City Public Charter School (DC)
- Washington Leadership Academy (DC)
- Nashville Classical (TN)
- Charles R. Drew Charter School (GA)
State-level education service center
- Learning Technology Center of Illinois (IL)
Learn more about Amazon Future Engineer and Amazon's commitment to education and skills development.
