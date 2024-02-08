16 new rom-coms available to watch on Prime Video

If you’re tired of the rom-com classics, here are some of the newest romantic comedies you can watch now on Prime Video. From films about enemies-turned-lovers to heartwarming stories of friendship, you’ll find a fun mix of laugh-out-loud moments and tearjerkers on this list.

Check out 16 new romantic comedies available to watch now. On Prime Video, customers can find their favorite movies and series under one roof, be it entertainment produced by Amazon MGM Studios or by other studios, third-party channels made accessible as an add-on subscription through Prime Video Channels, and titles to rent or buy via the Prime Video Store.