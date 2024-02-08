Back to Amazon
en
NewsEntertainment

16 new rom-coms available to watch on Prime Video

Written by Ashley Phillips
4 min
 
Written by Ashley Phillips
Red, White & Royal Blue
Check out 16 new romantic comedies available to watch now. On Prime Video, customers can find their favorite movies and series under one roof, be it entertainment produced by Amazon MGM Studios or by other studios, third-party channels made accessible as an add-on subscription through Prime Video Channels, and titles to rent or buy via the Prime Video Store.

  • 'Red, White & Royal Blue'
    A scene of Prime Video's new movie, Red White and Royal Blue.

    When a long-standing rivalry between the U.S. president’s son Alex and Britain’s Prince Henry starts to cause trouble between the nations, the two are forced to stage a public reconciliation. In their attempt to get along, deeper feelings begin to develop between the pair.

    Included with a Prime membership

  • 'Role Play'
    Romantic comedy

    To celebrate their wedding anniversary, Emma and Dave (played by Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo) plan a night of role play in New York City to spice up their marriage. In the midst, Emma’s secret life as an international assassin comes to light, putting her family’s safety at risk. Chaos ensues as Emma uses her skills to keep them safe.

    Included with a Prime membership

  • 'No Hard Feelings'
    Romantic comedy

    With financial troubles looming, Maddie (played by Jennifer Lawrence) accepts an unusual job offer from the wealthy, concerned parents of Percy—to date their socially awkward 19-year old son before he goes to college. Dating Percy isn’t the easy feat Maddie expects, and there are plenty of hilarious moments along the way.

    Available to rent or buy

  • 'The Other Zoey'
    Romantic comedy

    Computer science major Zoey could care less about the idea of romantic love. But things get tricky when she crosses paths with Zach, the school’s handsome soccer star who mistakes her for his girlfriend, also named Zoey, after an accident that leaves him with amnesia.

    Included with a Prime membership

  • 'The Pod Generation'
    Romantic comedy

    In this dystopian comedy starring Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor, a married couple in New York accepts a spot at the Womb Center, a place where new technology in the not-so-distant future allows pregnancy to take place in conveniently detachable wombs, or pods.

    Available to rent or buy

  • 'What’s Love Got to Do With It?'
    Romantic comedy

    An award-winning film-maker in London documents her best friend's journey into an assisted marriage in line with his family's Pakistani heritage. Throughout the process, she ends up challenging her own attitude towards relationships.

    Available to rent or buy

  • 'Maybe I Do'
    Romantic comedy

    Couple Michelle (Emma Roberts) and Allen (Luke Bracey) are ready for their parents to finally meet. But, dinner turns to an evening of chaos after it’s revealed they already know each other—and have been having a secret affair. Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, William H. Macy, and Richard Gere also star in the film.

    Available to rent or buy

  • 'Shotgun Wedding'
    Romantic comedy

    The destination wedding of Tom and Darcy (played by Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Lopez) goes awry when all of their guests are taken hostage. What follows is a series of comedic adventures as they try to save their loved ones.

    Included with a Prime membership

  • 'Somebody I Used to Know'
    Romantic comedy

    Workaholic TV producer Ally (Alison Brie) starts questioning her life choices and the person she’s become after running into her ex in her hometown. Things get more complicated when her ex’s fiancée enters the picture.

    Included with a Prime membership

  • 'At Midnight'
    Romantic comedy

    Actress Sophie Wilder swears off love after catching her co-star boyfriend with another woman. While filming her newest movie in Mexico, though, she can’t help but fall for hotel manager Alejandro whom she meets—when else—at midnight.

    Available with a Paramount+ subscription

  • 'One True Loves'
    Romantic comedy

    Newly-engaged Emma faces an impossible decision between her current love and her husband who had long been presumed dead after a helicopter accident.

    Available to rent or buy

  • 'Love Again'
    Romantic comedy

    In the aftermath of losing her fiancé, Mira (played by Priyanka Chopra) finds comfort by texting his old phone number, not knowing that Rob (Sam Heughan) is on the receiving end. A connection ensues between the two, with surprise appearances by Celine Dion throughout.

    Available to rent or buy

  • 'Sitting in Bars with Cake'
    Sitting in Bars with Cake movie
    Odessa A’zion and Yara Shahidi star in 'Sitting in Bars with Cake.'
    Photo by Photo: Saeed Adyani / ©AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

    This story inspired by true events follows best friends Corinne and Jane, who hatch up a plan to help introverted Jane meet people by bringing cakes to bars. Planned over the course of a year, things take a turn when Corinne is diagnosed with a life-changing illness.

    Included with a Prime membership

  • 'Love in Taipei'
    Romantic comedy

    In this teenage coming of age story based on a New York Times best seller, Ever Wong spends the summer before college in Taipei to learn about her Taiwanese heritage. While discovering her roots, she also finds herself and experiences first love.

    Available to rent or buy, or included with Paramount+

  • 'Puppy Love'
    Romantic comedy

    Nicole and Max’s first date doesn’t end in a love match, but it does for their dogs. The pair decide to put their differences aside so they can co-parent the impending arrival of puppies, unwittingly falling for each other in the process.

    Available with ads on Freevee

  • 'EXmas'
    Romantic comedy

    After a less than amicable breakup, Graham is surprised when he shows up last-minute to Christmas to find his ex-fiancée Ali (Leighton Meester) already there celebrating with his family. In this festive rom-com, the two go head-to-head as they try to convince the other to leave.

    Available with ads on Freevee

You can watch all of the above through Prime Video on a wide array of compatible devices. Streaming is made easy, whether it's directly from the web or via the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or selected smart TVs.

Next, learn everything you need to know about Amazon Freevee.

