The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced its nominees for the 97th Academy Awards, which will take place on March 2 in Los Angeles. Blockbusters such as Dune: Part Two and Wicked made the cut, along with smaller dramas like Conclave, The Substance, and Nosferatu.
Amazon MGM Studios’ own Nickel Boys, which received nominations for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay, is still playing in theaters. But if you’re looking to catch up on the nominees from wherever you have a streaming device, many of these acclaimed movies are available now on Prime Video.
Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, in Beast Games on Prime Video

'Beast Games' is now Prime Video’s biggest unscripted show—here’s how to watch it

In this reality competition from Jimmy Donaldson—aka MrBeast—1,000 contestants compete in nail-biting challenges for a chance to win $5 million.

Page overview

‘Dune: Part Two’

1
‘Dune: Part Two’
2
‘Alien: Romulus’
3
‘Conclave’
4
‘A Different Man’
5
‘Anora’
6
‘Nosferatu’
7
‘Wicked’
8
‘Flow’
9
‘The Apprentice’
10
‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’
11
‘The Substance’
12
‘A Real Pain’
13
‘I Am Ready, Warden’
14
‘Inside Out 2’
15
‘Memoir of a Snail’
16
‘The Wild Robot’
17
‘Black Box Diaries’
18
‘Gladiator II’
19
‘Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat’
‘Dune: Part Two’
Dune: Part Two

The second installment in Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic, based on the works of author Frank Herbert, received five nominations, including Best Picture. The A-list project stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and more.

Available to rent or buy
‘Alien: Romulus’

This throwback entry in the Alien franchise from Fede Álvarez is a classic dose of sci-fi horror and claustrophobia. The film, which was nominated for its visual effects, follows a group of space colonists who encounter hostile creatures while attempting to salvage an abandoned space station.

Available to rent
‘Conclave’
Conclave

Edward Berger’s acclaimed thriller is set during the mysterious days when the Vatican chooses its new Pope. Conclave received eight nominations, including Best Picture and acting nominations for Ralph Fiennes and Isabella Rossellini.

Available to rent or buy
‘A Different Man’

The psychological drama from Aaron Schimberg stars Sebastian Stan as Edward, a man with neurofibromatosis who undergoes a radical surgery that changes his life in unexpected ways. The film is nominated for makeup and hairstyling.

Available to rent or buy
Prime benefits
Everything that comes with your Prime membership
Read more
about Everything that comes with your Prime membership
‘Anora’
Anora

This comedy-drama directed by Sean Baker follows a young woman (Mikey Madison) seeking to write her own modern-day Cinderella story, with all the twists and turns that come with a whirlwind romance. The film received six nominations, including Best Picture.

Available to rent or buy
‘Nosferatu’

Horror icon Nosferatu made his long-awaited return, in Robert Eggers’s terrifying reimagining of the classic vampire saga. Starring Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the film received nominations for cinematography, costume design, makeup and hairstyling, and production design.

Available to rent or buy
‘Wicked’
"Wicked" movie poster with Elphaba and Galinda with landscape of Oz in the background.

Director Jon M. Chu’s ambitious adaptation of the hit stage musical Wicked, which reimagines and reframes the classic story of The Wizard of Oz, earned 10 nominations, including Best Picture. Co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande were also nominated for their roles as Elphaba and Galinda.

Available to rent or buy
‘Flow’

The gorgeous, dialogue-free story from Gints Zilbalodis follows a ragtag crew of animals trying to escape a great flood and find a new place to call home. Flow was nominated for both best international and best animated film.

Available to rent or buy
‘The Apprentice’
The Apprentice

This controversial film from director Ali Abbasi follows the early life and career of New York City real estate tycoon Donald Trump (Sebastian Stan), with a close look at the future president’s friendship with Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong). Both actors received nominations for their roles in the 1970s-set biopic.

Available to rent or buy
An image of two Amazon boxes, a black Luna remote and a red bowl of popcorn.
8 Prime membership benefits you might not be using (but should be)
Read more
about 8 Prime membership benefits you might not be using (but should be)
‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’

The latest installment in the long-running Planet of the Apes franchise picks up the story long after apes have largely taken over the planet. The film from Wes Ball, which focuses on the fragile balance between the growing ape and dwindling human communities, is nominated for its visual effects.

Available to rent or buy
‘The Substance’
The Substance

Coralie Fargeat’s mind-bending exploration of beauty and celebrity—crossed with a healthy dose of science fiction and body horror—stars Demi Moore as an aging starlet trying to hold on to her relevance in Hollywood. It received five nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Director.

Available to rent or buy
‘A Real Pain’
A Real Pain

The buddy-comedy road-trip film, written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg, co-stars Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin as two Jewish American cousins who visit Poland in memory of their grandmother. Eisenberg and Culkin received nominations for Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.

Available to buy
‘I Am Ready, Warden’

This documentary short zeroes in on the week leading up to the 2008 death of John Henry Ramirez, who spent his last days seeking redemption from the son of the man he was convicted of murdering.

Available to watch with a Paramount+ add-on
‘Inside Out 2’
Inside Out 2

The long-awaited sequel to Inside Out received both critical and commercial acclaim. In this story from director Kelsey Mann, a young girl on the verge of puberty tries to handle the monumental emotions that come with growing up. It is the latest from Pixar to receive a nomination for Best Animated Feature Film.

Available to rent
‘Memoir of a Snail’
Memoir of a Snail

This stop-motion animated film from director Adam Elliot explores sibling bonds through the lens of a snail-collecting outcast. Nominated for Best Animated Feature Film, Memoir of a Snail features a star-studded Australian cast that includes Sarah Snook, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Eric Bana, and more.

Available to rent or buy
Amazon employees volunteering to support communities impacted by LA wildfires
How Amazon is helping communities impacted by the LA County wildfires
Read more
about How Amazon is helping communities impacted by the LA County wildfires
‘The Wild Robot’
The Wild Robot

Chris Sanders’s animated tale of a robot lost in the wilderness, based on the Peter Brown children’s book of the same name, received three nominations, including Best Animated Feature Film.

Available to rent or buy
‘Black Box Diaries’

This full-length documentary follows the work of Shiori Ito, a journalist who investigates the sexual assault allegations against a prominent media executive in Japan.

Available to watch with a Paramount+ add-on
‘Gladiator II’
Gladiator II

Nearly a quarter-century after Gladiator won Best Picture, Ridley Scott’s follow-up—which stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, and Connie Nielsen—was nominated for its costume design.

Available to buy
‘Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat’

The documentary feature from multimedia artist and filmmaker Johan Grimonprez turns an innovative spotlight on the efforts of musicians Abbey Lincoln and Max Roach and their 1960s protests against the murder of Congolese leader Patrice Lumumba.

Available to rent or buy
Prime Video is a one-stop entertainment destination offering customers a large collection of premium entertainment in a single application. On Prime Video, customers can find their favorite movies and series under one roof—such as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power or The Wheel of Time—be it entertainment produced by Amazon MGM Studios or by other studios; third-party channels made accessible as an add-on subscription through Prime Video Channels; and titles to rent or buy via the Prime Video Store.
Next, learn about how the new AI Topics feature helps you find things to watch on Prime Video.

Trending news and stories

  1. Amazon is the largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy globally for the fifth year in a row
  2. ‘Wicked’ is now streaming on Prime Video—here’s how to watch it
  3. AWS and General Catalyst join forces to transform health care with AI
  4. Prime Video will stream 27 NWSL games in 2025. Check out the full schedule.