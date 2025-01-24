Page overview
‘Dune: Part Two’
The second installment in Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic, based on the works of author Frank Herbert, received five nominations, including Best Picture. The A-list project stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and more.
This throwback entry in the Alien franchise from Fede Álvarez is a classic dose of sci-fi horror and claustrophobia. The film, which was nominated for its visual effects, follows a group of space colonists who encounter hostile creatures while attempting to salvage an abandoned space station.
Edward Berger’s acclaimed thriller is set during the mysterious days when the Vatican chooses its new Pope. Conclave received eight nominations, including Best Picture and acting nominations for Ralph Fiennes and Isabella Rossellini.
The psychological drama from Aaron Schimberg stars Sebastian Stan as Edward, a man with neurofibromatosis who undergoes a radical surgery that changes his life in unexpected ways. The film is nominated for makeup and hairstyling.
This comedy-drama directed by Sean Baker follows a young woman (Mikey Madison) seeking to write her own modern-day Cinderella story, with all the twists and turns that come with a whirlwind romance. The film received six nominations, including Best Picture.
Horror icon Nosferatu made his long-awaited return, in Robert Eggers’s terrifying reimagining of the classic vampire saga. Starring Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the film received nominations for cinematography, costume design, makeup and hairstyling, and production design.
Director Jon M. Chu’s ambitious adaptation of the hit stage musical Wicked, which reimagines and reframes the classic story of The Wizard of Oz, earned 10 nominations, including Best Picture. Co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande were also nominated for their roles as Elphaba and Galinda.
The gorgeous, dialogue-free story from Gints Zilbalodis follows a ragtag crew of animals trying to escape a great flood and find a new place to call home. Flow was nominated for both best international and best animated film.
This controversial film from director Ali Abbasi follows the early life and career of New York City real estate tycoon Donald Trump (Sebastian Stan), with a close look at the future president’s friendship with Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong). Both actors received nominations for their roles in the 1970s-set biopic.
The latest installment in the long-running Planet of the Apes franchise picks up the story long after apes have largely taken over the planet. The film from Wes Ball, which focuses on the fragile balance between the growing ape and dwindling human communities, is nominated for its visual effects.
Coralie Fargeat’s mind-bending exploration of beauty and celebrity—crossed with a healthy dose of science fiction and body horror—stars Demi Moore as an aging starlet trying to hold on to her relevance in Hollywood. It received five nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Director.
The buddy-comedy road-trip film, written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg, co-stars Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin as two Jewish American cousins who visit Poland in memory of their grandmother. Eisenberg and Culkin received nominations for Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.
This documentary short zeroes in on the week leading up to the 2008 death of John Henry Ramirez, who spent his last days seeking redemption from the son of the man he was convicted of murdering.
The long-awaited sequel to Inside Out received both critical and commercial acclaim. In this story from director Kelsey Mann, a young girl on the verge of puberty tries to handle the monumental emotions that come with growing up. It is the latest from Pixar to receive a nomination for Best Animated Feature Film.
This stop-motion animated film from director Adam Elliot explores sibling bonds through the lens of a snail-collecting outcast. Nominated for Best Animated Feature Film, Memoir of a Snail features a star-studded Australian cast that includes Sarah Snook, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Eric Bana, and more.
Chris Sanders’s animated tale of a robot lost in the wilderness, based on the Peter Brown children’s book of the same name, received three nominations, including Best Animated Feature Film.
This full-length documentary follows the work of Shiori Ito, a journalist who investigates the sexual assault allegations against a prominent media executive in Japan.
Nearly a quarter-century after Gladiator won Best Picture, Ridley Scott’s follow-up—which stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, and Connie Nielsen—was nominated for its costume design.
The documentary feature from multimedia artist and filmmaker Johan Grimonprez turns an innovative spotlight on the efforts of musicians Abbey Lincoln and Max Roach and their 1960s protests against the murder of Congolese leader Patrice Lumumba.
Trending news and stories
- Amazon is the largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy globally for the fifth year in a row
- ‘Wicked’ is now streaming on Prime Video—here’s how to watch it
- AWS and General Catalyst join forces to transform health care with AI
- Prime Video will stream 27 NWSL games in 2025. Check out the full schedule.