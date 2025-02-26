Order your groceries, hands-free. Build dynamic shopping lists via voice and then order groceries through integrations with Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and several other grocery providers across the U.S.

Ask Alexa+ to keep an eye on deals. Eager to see when your next big purchase goes on sale? Ask Alexa+ to monitor for deals on your favorite items on Amazon.com, send you a notification when a sale occurs, seamlessly complete your purchase, and send your order details to your phone or email.

Make dinner reservations. With Alexa+, you can plan the ultimate night out with a single request. For example, book restaurant reservations through OpenTable, and share those plans with family and friends—all without pulling out your phone. Just say “Alexa, book a reservation at Corzetti for four on Saturday at 7pm.”

Tell Alexa+ to order delivery. Having a craving for a specific type of food but not sure what’s exactly on the menu? Just tell Alexa+ what you’re in the mood for and it will automatically match whatever you’re craving with what’s available on a restaurant’s menu and then place the order through Grubhub. You can also easily make changes just like you were talking to a waiter, and see Alexa+ capture your modifications in real time on the screen.

Ask Alexa+ to book your Uber. We’ve all been there—rushing to book an Uber when time is tight. Now, you can ask Alexa to book your ride hands-free, letting you stay focused on getting out the door. Alexa will guide you through wait times, display ride options, and even fares on your screen, and book your Uber—all without needing to reach for your phone.

Find tickets for upcoming events. Have Alexa+ find you the best tickets to an upcoming basketball game or to the concert you’ve been dying to go to through an integration with Ticketmaster. You’ll get a notification in the Alexa app when the tickets are available or when they drop down to a price range you choose.

Book a home maintenance appointment. Need to book an appointment to get your oven fixed, or schedule your next home cleaning? Alexa+ can recommend a professional or compare various pros based on price, ratings, and more via Thumbtack.

Schedule your next spa visit. With Alexa+, you can outsource booking your next hair, spa, or fitness appointment to the new Alexa through an integration with Vagaro.