Alexa+ is our next-generation AI assistant that seamlessly integrates into your life and helps you get stuff done. It keeps you entertained, helps you stay connected, keeps you organized, and can have a conversation about virtually any topic. Whether you’re trying to get dinner on the table, find the perfect gift, buy tickets to see your favorite band when they’re in town, or check if anyone let the dog out, Alexa+ can do all this and more.
Here are some examples of things to try that will begin to roll out over the course of the early access period.
Explore virtually any topic and quickly access the information you need
- Have full-on conversations. Alexa+ can have free-flowing conversations about topics that interest you. Just say “Alexa” once and have a natural, back and forth conversation.
- Explore virtually any topic. Get the answer to nearly any question and lean on Alexa’s expertise on a broad range of topics—as if your favorite tutor, DIY expert, movie buff, historian, or sportscaster were right there with you.
- Get real-time news and information when you need it. We've partnered with world-class news outlets including the Associated Press, Reuters, The Washington Post, TIME, Forbes, Business Insider, Politico, USA TODAY, publications from Conde Nast, Hearst, and Vox; and more than 200 additional outlets to get you timely, accurate information when you need it.
- Receive personalized news summaries. With Alexa+ Daily Briefings, you can get a breakdown of the latest trending news stories based on your interests—from updates on your favorite sports team to the latest in pop culture.
- Ask Alexa+ to remember important details for you. The new Alexa has an incredible memory. Ask Alexa to remember your frequent flyer number, the name of the restaurant you want to try, or a favorite family recipe, so the information is handy whenever you need it. You can also ask Alexa to remember things about you or your family—for example, that you’re a vegetarian and your partner is gluten-free—for more personalized recommendations.
- Rely on Alexa+ to recall details from important documents. You can share information with Alexa+ by emailing or uploading important documents, manuals, photos, handwritten notes, study materials—really anything you can think of. Then, ask Alexa to turn your study materials into a quiz, or have a conversation about what your HOA allows you to do without having to sift through the details or remember where you saved that file.
- Get timely notifications for things you care about. With the new For You widget, you can get real-time notifications about content you care about, like the concert tickets you’ve been eyeing, or the deal alert you’ve got set.
- Access Alexa+ across your Echo devices, phone, browser, and more. In addition to your home, office, and car, you can continue conversations with Alexa+ and get help with nearly any task across compatible Alexa-enabled devices, through the new Alexa app, or web experience with the new alexa.com. Alexa+ remembers the context of your conversations so that you can seamlessly pick up where you left off.
Manage your calendar and emails
- Have Alexa+ help manage your calendar. Alexa+ can help manage schedules using context from your connected calendars to summarize your day, schedule events, or learn your preferences—like “always put a 30-minute buffer before yoga class.” We’re also introducing a new, larger calendar widget on Echo Show 15 and 21 with new weekly and monthly views, making it even easier to see your family’s schedule and reminders at a glance.
- Turn your emails into calendar events and reminders. In addition to helping you manage your schedule, Alexa+ can extract information from a bunch of different sources—an email, event invite, school flyers, and more—and add relevant details to your calendar with detailed event notes. For example, just send a picture of a concert poster to Alexa+, have her add it to your calendar, and text the friend you want to go with.
- Create and send emails and texts. Save time by asking Alexa+ to help you write emails and text messages, adjust the style and tone, and seamlessly send them to your contacts all by voice.
- Get helpful summaries of emails and other important documents. If you don’t have time to read multiple emails from the kids’ school, you can now forward them to Alexa+ to distill the essential information for you. Once Alexa+ has your email, you can then ask questions like “do I need to bring anything to the school fundraiser?”
- Send your Alexa+ conversations to your phone or email. Want to summarize a recent conversation you had with Alexa+ and keep it for future reference? With Alexa+, if you are having conversations about a given topic and want to remember or use the information at a later date, you can ask the new Alexa to recap your discussion and send it to the Alexa app or your email.
Discover and enjoy entertainment
- Jump to your favorite scene on Fire TV. Ask Alexa+ to jump to a specific scene in a movie on Prime Video without having to fast-forward just by using details like the actor or character’s name, or a quote. For example, just say “what’s that movie where Bradley Cooper sings a duet? Jump to that scene…” and it will play on your Fire TV.
- Casually chat with Alexa+ to discover what to listen to next. With Alexa+ you cansearch for that song you heard during the credits of a TV show without knowing the artist or song title, or ask Alexa to help you discover new music within your favorite genre.
- Track your favorite artist. Have questions about that new song that is trending online, or want to know the next time your favorite artist drops a new track? Just ask Alexa+ and receive the answers and alerts you need, when you need them.
- Chat with Alexa+ about new movie and book ideas. Tell Alexa+ what you’re in the mood to read or watch and get helpful, personalized recommendations.
- Search for podcasts by episode. Looking to catch up on your favorite reality TV podcasts? With Alexa+, you can now search for specific episodes of your favorite podcasts and get recommendations about the latest episodes that may pique your interests.
- Move music from room to room. Seamlessly move your music around your home just by just saying “play the music upstairs” or “play the music everywhere except the kids’ rooms.”
- Enjoy personalized content recommendations on Fire TV. With Alexa+ on Fire TV, you can enjoy a more personalized streaming experience with new AI-generated content recommendations, complete with descriptive titles to help you find something to watch. For example, a broad search for “action movies” might yield results like Explosive War Epics, High-Octane Car Chases, and Thrilling Heist Adventures.
Intuitively manage your smart home
- Create new Routines by voice. Customers love setting up personalized automations with Alexa—also known as Routines—to get a helping hand throughout their day. With Alexa+, you can now set up complex Routines with a simple voice request—no app needed. For example, just say “every morning at 7 am, turn on the coffee pot, slowly turn my bedroom lights on, and play some peaceful music.” If you don’t know what you want, tell Alexa you’re having a hard time waking up when it’s so dark in the morning and Alexa will recommend a Routine for you.
- Create monthly, annual, or weather-based Routines. Ask Alexa+ to suggest weekend activities at the start of each month, or share daily advice on layers to wear based on the weather. You can even tell Alexa to “close my garage door in the evenings if it’s likely to rain.”
- Setup personalized Routines. Create specialized Routines for any member of your family or add voice recognition into various Routines to trigger custom automations. For example, ask Alexa+ to turn on the kitchen lights, brew some coffee, and play your partner’s favorite podcast every time they say “good morning.”
- Get an overview of what’s happened around your home. Alexa+ can provide a summary of detected camera events*, and show you the relevant Ring footage across compatible Echo Show devices. So, if you had a package delivered or you had a dog walker stop by, Alexa+ can show you the highlights from the day. Alexa+ will also integrate with Ring’s new Smart Video Search, so you can find and play specific moments you care about, like “show me all the footage of the dogs in the backyard this week.”
- Chat with Alexa+ to control your home. Alexa+ makes managing your smart home easier than ever—it can understand conversational, or complex, commands, and even infer meaning. Just say “I’m chilly” and Alexa+ will know to turn up the thermostat.
- Customize your own smart home widget. Alexa+ comes with a larger and fully configurable widget to easily control your smart home, right from your Echo Show 15 and 21. Access your favorite devices and groups, view the status of your devices like whether the security system is armed; switch between Home, Away, and Night modes to change the state of your home with a single tap; and, never miss a moment with a new timeline view of recent camera activity.
Get things done in the real-world
- Order your groceries, hands-free. Build dynamic shopping lists via voice and then order groceries through integrations with Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and several other grocery providers across the U.S.
- Ask Alexa+ to keep an eye on deals. Eager to see when your next big purchase goes on sale? Ask Alexa+ to monitor for deals on your favorite items on Amazon.com, send you a notification when a sale occurs, seamlessly complete your purchase, and send your order details to your phone or email.
- Make dinner reservations. With Alexa+, you can plan the ultimate night out with a single request. For example, book restaurant reservations through OpenTable, and share those plans with family and friends—all without pulling out your phone. Just say “Alexa, book a reservation at Corzetti for four on Saturday at 7pm.”
- Tell Alexa+ to order delivery. Having a craving for a specific type of food but not sure what’s exactly on the menu? Just tell Alexa+ what you’re in the mood for and it will automatically match whatever you’re craving with what’s available on a restaurant’s menu and then place the order through Grubhub. You can also easily make changes just like you were talking to a waiter, and see Alexa+ capture your modifications in real time on the screen.
- Ask Alexa+ to book your Uber. We’ve all been there—rushing to book an Uber when time is tight. Now, you can ask Alexa to book your ride hands-free, letting you stay focused on getting out the door. Alexa will guide you through wait times, display ride options, and even fares on your screen, and book your Uber—all without needing to reach for your phone.
- Find tickets for upcoming events. Have Alexa+ find you the best tickets to an upcoming basketball game or to the concert you’ve been dying to go to through an integration with Ticketmaster. You’ll get a notification in the Alexa app when the tickets are available or when they drop down to a price range you choose.
- Book a home maintenance appointment. Need to book an appointment to get your oven fixed, or schedule your next home cleaning? Alexa+ can recommend a professional or compare various pros based on price, ratings, and more via Thumbtack.
- Schedule your next spa visit. With Alexa+, you can outsource booking your next hair, spa, or fitness appointment to the new Alexa through an integration with Vagaro.
- Brainstorm the perfect gift idea with Alexa+. With Alexa+, you can brainstorm gift ideas for a friend or family member just by sharing their interests, and then use Alexa+ to quickly purchase your items on Amazon.com.
- Get travel inspiration and recommendations. From top travel destinations to recommendations on what to do and see on your next adventure, Alexa+ can help you plan your next trip with integrations across Fodor’s and Tripadvisor.
- Get personalized food inspiration. Whether you are ordering in, going out, cooking at home, or re-imagining those leftovers, you can ask Alexa+ for inspiration on meals that map to your personal dietary preferences, and then have Alexa+ add the ingredients you need to your grocery list and walk you through the steps for cooking.
- Set smart cooking timers. Need help knowing exactly how long to cook the perfect 1” medium-rare steak? Now, Alexa+ can intuitively set individual timers for each step in your recipe without you having to explicitly ask. Want that steak medium instead? No problem, just say so, and Alexa+ will automatically adjust the timer.
- Identify or find objects with Alexa+. With Alexa+, you can use the camera on Echo Show devices to identify objects and get help with daily tasks. For example, reorder pantry items by showing them to the new Alexa, ask Alexa to identify a type of plant and its care instructions and set reminders for when it needs to get watered, or get fashion or décor ideas. This new feature is particularly game changing for people who are blind or have low vision, helping them be more independent.
Communicate in new ways with your household
- Set personalized reminders for your family. Tired of nagging your kids to do their chores or have details you need to share when your family gets home? Ask Alexa+ to set personalized reminders based on your family members, so the message to let the dog out or that you’re heading home early today is relayed when Alexa+ recognizes them via Visual ID. Just say “Alexa, when you see Dan, remind him it’s his turn to walk the dog.”
- Create fun announcements for your household. Add a little humor to your daily life with personalized Alexa+ announcements. Just tell Alexa the pizza for cheese lovers is fresh out of the oven and sit back as the new Alexa conveys the message in a fun and quirky way the whole family is sure to enjoy.
- Make targeted announcements to specific devices. With Alexa+, you can now send announcements to specific devices—like reaching your partner upstairs in your bedroom, or sending a message to the kids in their playroom—instead of announcing on all of your devices. Additionally, you can tap on suggested replies for an announcement and quickly get a message back to the rest of your household.
- Easily find your favorite photos. Whether you’re looking for a specific photo of you and your family from your vacation last year, or want to surface the best photos you took of your dog last week, Alexa+ can find specific memories in your Amazon Photos library using contextual details like people, places, and events, and display them across compatible Echo Show devices. You can also ask Alexa to remember your loved ones to quickly find them in future photo searches.
- Create and display slideshows of your favorite memories. Ask Alexa+ to play your photos as a slideshow and watch as your Echo Show transforms into a digital photo frame. You can also add music to create the perfect soundtrack to your favorite moments and enjoy a more immersive photo experience.
- Create personalized music—on the fly. Using Alexa’s integration with Suno, you can turn simple, creative requests into complete songs, including vocals, lyrics, and instrumentation. Looking to delight your partner with a personalized song for their birthday based on their love of cats, or surprise your kid by creating a rap using their favorite cartoon characters? Alexa+ has you covered.
- Create images. Use Alexa+ to help generate unique images based on creative prompts you provide. For example, you can create a fun birthday invite design using your imagination and send it around to friends and family. Or, celebrate your adopted dog’s “gotcha” day with an AI-generated image with their favorite toys and treats.
- Choose from new Alexa+ voices. Choose from new Alexa+ voices, and have fun with the new Alexa’s intuitive and witty responses. For example, tell Alexa you aced that exam you were worried about and listen to her celebrate your success.
Entertain the kids with Alexa+ and Amazon Kids+
- Interactive learning. Through Explore with Alexa with Amazon Kids+*, kids with a child profile can learn about virtually any topic through dynamic, back-and-forth learning conversations. When Alexa+ recognizes your child’s Voice ID, it will respond to questions with age-appropriate responses, kid-friendly trivia, fun facts, and interactive games that will spark new ideas and inspire new questions.
- Take story time to the next level. Amazon Kids+ also includes Stories with Alexa, a new feature that empowers kids and families to create one-of-a-kind stories starring heroes, villains, and enchanted settings straight from their imagination. Alexa+ will help them bring the story to life with a kid-friendly narrator, fun sound effects, and delightful illustrations.
- Unlock the Alexa+ Kids experience. Parents with Alexa+ can enable the Alexa+ Kids experience for their child by creating and enabling a child profile. Alexa+ Kids has extra safety guardrails for younger users, including no voice purchasing and, when using Amazon Music, filtering out songs with explicit lyrics.
*Note: Not all features are available on all devices or in all locations. Additional subscriptions required for Ring and Amazon Kids+ features.
