Key takeaways
- Amazon's new Kindle Colorsoft 16 GB features a high-contrast Colorsoft display and weeks of battery life for $249.99.
- Kindle Colorsoft Kids comes with one year of Amazon Kids+, a kid-friendly cover, and parental controls for $269.99.
- New Kindle Colorsoft devices feature easy-on-the-eyes color displays that bring graphic novels, book covers, and images to life.
It’s been an amazing year for Kindle—Prime Day sales for Kindle devices were up by nearly 40% year-over-year. Our customers aren’t just buying more Kindle devices, they’re reading more—they’ve read more than 129 billion pages this year already, which is billions more pages than this time last year. We’re constantly looking for ways to make the reading experience even better, including adding color to Kindle for the first time. And our customers love reading Kindle in color—on average, they spend more time on Kindle Colorsoft and read hundreds more pages than on our other Kindle devices.
That’s why we’re excited to introduce two new additions to the Kindle Colorsoft family: a lower-priced 16 GB model and the first-ever Kindle Colorsoft Kids.
New Kindle Colorsoft—16 GB model now available at $249.99
The new 16 GB model of Kindle Colorsoft has everything our customers love about Kindle in color—a high-contrast Colorsoft display, fast page turns, an adjustable warm light, weeks of battery life, and access to our incredible eBook store.
You can browse covers in color in your Kindle Library or store, experience your graphic novels come to life in color, see book photos and images in color, or add highlights in yellow, orange, blue, and pink, which you can easily filter through later. Plus, for customers who prefer to read on pages with a dark background, we offer a Page Color feature that inverts the black text and white backgrounds of the pages inside books.
Introducing the first-ever Kindle in color for kids
On average, kids read about an hour a day when they sit down with their Kindle, and in 2024, kids who read graphic novels and comics spent 46% more total reading time compared to the average Kindle Kids reader. Kindle Colorsoft Kids, which comes with an illustrated cover, one year of Amazon Kids+, and a two-year worry-free guarantee, empowers young readers to explore books, comics, and graphic novels—including favorites like Catwad and Heroes of Olympus—with easy-on-the-eyes color and no distracting notifications, apps, or messaging.
It’s also packed with features for young readers such as Vocabulary Builder and Word Wise to learn new words, the OpenDyslexic font, and Bluetooth connectivity so they can listen to audiobooks with headphones. You can choose between two vibrant covers—Fantasy River or Starlight Reading—to personalize and protect your child’s Kindle. The Amazon Parent Dashboard also lets parents manage their child’s content, review reading activity, or set a device bedtime.
Starting this summer, we’re adding even more books to Amazon Kids+, our kid-friendly subscription service, which already includes thousands of books and audiobooks for young readers. In addition to our existing library of popular books like Diary of Wimpy Kid and Keeper of the Lost Cities, we're adding every graphic novel and chapter book from the Artemis Fowl series, over 30 books from the Big Nate series, more Percy Jackson books, and the entire Storm Runner and Aru Shah series.
A Kindle Colorsoft for everyone
Kindle Colorsoft with 16 GB of storage is available starting today at $249.99 with three months of Kindle Unlimited included, and Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition is available at $279.99 and adds an auto-adjusting front light, wireless charging, and 32 GB of storage. Kindle Colorsoft Kids is available starting today for $269.99 and includes one year of Amazon Kids+ and a fun kid-friendly cover.
With these new additions, Amazon aims to bring the joy of reading in color to more customers on Kindle—bringing graphic novels, book covers, illustrations, and more to life.