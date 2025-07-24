It’s been an amazing year for

Kindle

—Prime Day sales for Kindle devices were up by nearly 40% year-over-year. Our customers aren’t just buying more Kindle devices, they’re reading more—they’ve read more than 129 billion pages this year already, which is billions more pages than this time last year. We’re constantly looking for ways to make the reading experience even better, including adding

color to Kindle

for the first time. And our customers love reading Kindle in color—on average, they spend more time on

Kindle Colorsoft

and read hundreds more pages than on our other Kindle devices.