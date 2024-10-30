Page overview
Display color covers as your lock screen
In Settings, you can change your device lock screen to show the book you’re currently reading while the Kindle Colorsoft is off or charging. You’ll be able to showcase what you’re reading while on the go, or admire a colorful cover on your bedside table.
Whether you’re reading nonfiction, romance, a thriller, or anything in between, you’re bound to come across a memorable quote or insight you’ll want to revisit. Now you can highlight text in yellow, pink, blue, or orange, and filter your highlights by color in your annotation notebook.
Kindle users love being able to customize their reading experience, whether that’s by changing their font size, brightness, or layout. For Kindle Colorsoft, we’re introducing a new setting that allows you to change the color style. Under Settings, choose between Standard or Vivid depending on the kind of content you’re reading, where you’re reading, or just to tailor the display to your comfort.
Many science, history, and general nonfiction books include color diagrams, maps, and images that provide more information on a topic. If you need to get close to the details of an image, just pinch and zoom on the screen of your Kindle Colorsoft. Try it out on a map in a travel guide or fantasy book.
A subscription to Kindle Unlimited or Comixology Unlimited unlocks access to thousands of comics on Kindle devices. Kindle Colorsoft offers Comixology's Guided View, which allows you to choose between reading a full page of a comic or an individual panel, so you get the most out of each moment in the story. In supported titles, double tap on any panel to enter the full-screen guided view, and swipe left or right to move to the next or previous panel.