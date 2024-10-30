brings the joy of color to Kindle for the first time. It has everything customers love about Kindle today—high contrast, fast page turns, an auto-adjusting front light, and weeks of battery life—and adds color that is vibrant yet easy on the eyes. Now, you can browse covers in color in your Kindle Library or Store, see book photos and images in color, or add color highlights that you can easily search later.

Here are five things to try that can make your reading experience on Kindle Colorsoft even richer:

Here are five things to try that can make your reading experience on Kindle Colorsoft even richer:

A subscription to Kindle Unlimited or Comixology Unlimited unlocks access to thousands of comics on Kindle devices. Kindle Colorsoft offers Comixology's Guided View, which allows you to choose between reading a full page of a comic or an individual panel, so you get the most out of each moment in the story. In supported titles, double tap on any panel to enter the full-screen guided view, and swipe left or right to move to the next or previous panel.

Many science, history, and general nonfiction books include color diagrams, maps, and images that provide more information on a topic. If you need to get close to the details of an image, just pinch and zoom on the screen of your Kindle Colorsoft. Try it out on a map in a travel guide or fantasy book.

Kindle users love being able to customize their reading experience, whether that’s by changing their font size, brightness, or layout. For Kindle Colorsoft, we’re introducing a new setting that allows you to change the color style. Under Settings, choose between Standard or Vivid depending on the kind of content you’re reading, where you’re reading, or just to tailor the display to your comfort.

Whether you’re reading nonfiction, romance, a thriller, or anything in between, you’re bound to come across a memorable quote or insight you’ll want to revisit. Now you can highlight text in yellow, pink, blue, or orange, and filter your highlights by color in your annotation notebook.

In Settings, you can change your device lock screen to show the book you’re currently reading while the Kindle Colorsoft is off or charging. You’ll be able to showcase what you’re reading while on the go, or admire a colorful cover on your bedside table.

Kindle Colorsoft was meticulously designed to deliver an ideal color reading experience. Plus, you can choose between standard or vivid color styles, to tailor the display to your preference. It also comes with wireless charging, lasts up to eight weeks on a single charge, and is waterproof so you can bring it with you in the bath or take it to the beach without having to worry.

Kindle Colorsoft is available now for $279.99 .