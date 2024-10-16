Because some reading experiences deserve nature’s full palette.
In the 17 years since we introduced the original Kindle, we have never stopped improving the reading experience. We’ve extended battery life, improved speed and contrast, increased display sizes and more, all while growing our library to more than 15 million titles worldwide. Now, we’re combining all those improvements with our next leap forward.
We designed the 7-inch, Colorsoft display specifically for reading, with none of the harsh glare or intense light of a conventional backlit screen.
Along with the features you know and love about Kindle—including storage for thousands of books and access to millions of titles from the world’s best e-book store—Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition packs a suite of innovations that make every hue and shade pop.
Those include custom formulated coatings between the display layers to enhance the color, a light guide with micro-deflectors to minimize stray light, and an ultra-thin coating in the display stack to improve optical performance. We built the display on an oxide backplane for sharper contrast, faster page turns, and better image quality.
The net result is an ideal color reading experience, whether you’re scrolling through color covers in your Library or the Kindle store, or paging through a travel guide, cookbook, comic, graphic novel, or anything else that deserves nature’s full palette. Plus, you can now highlight in yellow, orange, blue, or pink, and search for your highlights by color. If you want to get closer, just pinch to zoom.
Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition also offers a waterproof design, USB-C and wireless charging, up to eight weeks of battery life, and an auto-adjusting front light. It’s available for pre-order now for $279.99 and will ship October 30.