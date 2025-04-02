For fans of book series, recalling plots and characters after a long reading break or a wait between new releases can be a challenge. Similar to the “Previously on…” segment before a TV show, Kindle’s new Recaps feature makes it easier than ever for readers to dive into the next book in their favorite series by providing a quick refresher on storylines and character arcs. Kindle device readers in the U.S. can now enjoy short recaps for books they’ve either purchased or borrowed for thousands of best-selling English-language eBooks in series.
Kindle readers love book series. By adding a new level of convenience to series reading, the Recaps feature enables readers to dive deeper into complex worlds and characters without losing the joy of discovery, all while ensuring an uninterrupted reading experience across every genre. From epic fantasy series to mystery thrillers, Amazon’s digital book series offer something for every reader, including trending titles and longtime favorites.
How to find the Recaps feature
Customers can begin accessing Recaps by downloading the latest software. Otherwise, they will receive the latest software through an over-the-air update within the next several weeks. To determine whether a series has Recaps available, look for the “View Recaps” button in the series page in your Kindle Library or the “View Recaps” item within the series grouping three-dot menu.
Availability
The Recaps feature is now available on all Kindle devices in the U.S. and will soon be available on the Kindle app for iOS.