For fans of book series, recalling plots and characters after a long reading break or a wait between new releases can be a challenge. Similar to the “Previously on…” segment before a TV show, Kindle’s new Recaps feature makes it easier than ever for readers to dive into the next book in their favorite series by providing a quick refresher on storylines and character arcs. Kindle device readers in the U.S. can now enjoy short recaps for books they’ve either purchased or borrowed for thousands of best-selling English-language eBooks in series.