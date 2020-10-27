Facebook
Books and authors
There are
38
results that match your search.
38 results
Your search shows 0 results
Amazon Literary Partnership
Amazon Literary Partnership accepting grant applications for 2021
Read more
October 27, 2020
Kindle Direct Publishing
Self-published memoir picked for U.S.M.C. Commandant's Professional Reading List
Read more
October 22, 2020
Books
Top cities and states in the U.S. for self-publishing authors
Read more
September 29, 2020
Amazon Literary Partnership
Amazon Literary Partnership announces 2020 grant recipients
Read more
May 27, 2020
Books
The Year in Books 2019
Read more
December 04, 2019
Publishing
Helping teachers buy and sell digital educational resources
Read more
November 12, 2019
Amazon Stories
“Just write a bad book and learn from it”
Read more
November 09, 2019
Books and authors
Amazon Literary Partnership accepting grant applications for 2020
Read more
October 14, 2019
Books and authors
Our response to the New York Times’ story on book counterfeiting
Read more
June 23, 2019
Amazon Books
Best books of 2019, so far
Read more
June 18, 2019
Books and authors
"I was a writer struggling to be known"
Read more
May 13, 2019
Books and authors
The gift of global literature
Read more
April 17, 2019
