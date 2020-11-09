Our Planet
We are committed to and invested in sustainability because it’s a win all around—it’s good for the planet, good for business, for our customers, and for our communities.
This is Amazon’s commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040. In addition, we are committed to reaching 100% renewable energy by 2025.
From reducing water usage in data centers to using sustainable aviation fuel, we are committed to building a sustainable business for our customers, communities, and the world.
We are committed to ensuring that partners around the world in our supply chain are treated with fundamental dignity and respect.
We’re working to invent packaging that delights customers, eliminates waste, and ensures products arrive intact and undamaged.
Amazon takes a broad, science-based approach to addressing the climate crisis. We are committed to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.
In addition to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, we are committed to reaching 100% renewable energy by 2025. We have ordered over 100,000 fully-electric delivery vehicles, and plan to invest $100 million in reforestation projects around the world. We also launched the Climate Pledge Fund, a $2 billion fund to back visionary companies whose products and services will facilitate the transition to a low carbon economy.
Go behind the scenes as Amazon develops a new electric vehicle
100,000 electric delivery vans will save millions of metric tons of carbon per year.