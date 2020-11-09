Back to Amazon
Our Planet

We are committed to and invested in sustainability because it’s a win all around—it’s good for the planet, good for business, for our customers, and for our communities.

  • The Climate Pledge

    This is Amazon’s commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040. In addition, we are committed to reaching 100% renewable energy by 2025.
    Learn more

  • Sustainable Operations

    From reducing water usage in data centers to using sustainable aviation fuel, we are committed to building a sustainable business for our customers, communities, and the world.
    Learn more

  • Our Supply Chain

    We are committed to ensuring that partners around the world in our supply chain are treated with fundamental dignity and respect.
    Learn more

  • Improving Packaging

    We’re working to invent packaging that delights customers, eliminates waste, and ensures products arrive intact and undamaged.
    Learn more

Amazon takes a broad, science-based approach to addressing the climate crisis. We are committed to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

In addition to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, we are committed to reaching 100% renewable energy by 2025. We have ordered over 100,000 fully-electric delivery vehicles, and plan to invest $100 million in reforestation projects around the world. We also launched the Climate Pledge Fund, a $2 billion fund to back visionary companies whose products and services will facilitate the transition to a low carbon economy.
Three people look at a scale model of an electric delivery vehicle with the Amazon smile logo.
Sustainability

Go behind the scenes as Amazon develops a new electric vehicle

100,000 electric delivery vans will save millions of metric tons of carbon per year.
