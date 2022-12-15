What to do with all your Amazon boxes this holiday season

Do you have Amazon boxes piling up? We have a few ideas for putting that cardboard to good use.
The holidays are here, which probably means you’re doing more online shopping than usual. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by a growing pile of boxes at your feet, don’t fret. We’ve got a few ideas for what you can do with your Amazon boxes after you unpack your goodies.
-
1.Pack a Give Back BoxYou can make room for all the gifts you’ll be receiving by using a Give Back Box. The global initiative allows you to donate your items in Amazon boxes.
Just print a shipping label from the Give Back Box website, pack your Amazon boxes with items that are in good condition, and send them off as donations. That's a three-for-one–you're putting your boxes to good use, donating items to those in need, and making space in your home.
-
2.Get craftyIf you have a crafty side, Amazon boxes can be upcycled into fun decorating projects like bookcases, wall art, or planters. Kids can also reuse them for art projects or playtime activities.
When you’re done with your projects, you also can use Amazon boxes to store your craft supplies. Amazon boxes are sturdy and well-built, so they’re great for storing things like books, toys, and even clothing.
-
3.Give boxes new life by giving them awayAsk your friends, family, or neighbors if they need boxes. If you know anyone who is moving, they might appreciate the offer.
-
4.Save them and ship themSave the boxes for your own shipping. Many boxes will stack inside others, so you can store them until you have to send your own gifts to loved ones far away.
-
5.Recycle themAmazon boxes are 100% recyclable–just make sure you remove any plastic packaging or bubble wrap before putting them in the recycling bin. Recycling Amazon boxes is a responsible way to help reduce environmental waste.
