NewsSustainability

What to do with all your Amazon boxes this holiday season

Written by Christian de Looper
1 min
 
Written by Christian de Looper
A photo of four cardboard Amazon boxes.
Do you have Amazon boxes piling up? We have a few ideas for putting that cardboard to good use.
The holidays are here, which probably means you’re doing more online shopping than usual. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by a growing pile of boxes at your feet, don’t fret. We’ve got a few ideas for what you can do with your Amazon boxes after you unpack your goodies.
Do you have Amazon boxes piling up? We have a few ideas for putting that cardboard to good use.
The holidays are here, which probably means you’re doing more online shopping than usual. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by a growing pile of boxes at your feet, don’t fret. We’ve got a few ideas for what you can do with your Amazon boxes after you unpack your goodies.
  • 1.
    Pack a Give Back Box
    You can make room for all the gifts you’ll be receiving by using a Give Back Box. The global initiative allows you to donate your items in Amazon boxes.

    Just print a shipping label from the Give Back Box website, pack your Amazon boxes with items that are in good condition, and send them off as donations. That's a three-for-one–you're putting your boxes to good use, donating items to those in need, and making space in your home.
    An illustration of a person packing up Amazon boxes with household items.
  • 2.
    Get crafty
    If you have a crafty side, Amazon boxes can be upcycled into fun decorating projects like bookcases, wall art, or planters. Kids can also reuse them for art projects or playtime activities.

    When you’re done with your projects, you also can use Amazon boxes to store your craft supplies. Amazon boxes are sturdy and well-built, so they’re great for storing things like books, toys, and even clothing.
    An illustration of someone painting a blue wall with an Amazon box containing supplies behind them.
  • 3.
    Give boxes new life by giving them away
    Ask your friends, family, or neighbors if they need boxes. If you know anyone who is moving, they might appreciate the offer.

  • 4.
    Save them and ship them
    Save the boxes for your own shipping. Many boxes will stack inside others, so you can store them until you have to send your own gifts to loved ones far away.

  • 5.
    Recycle them
    Amazon boxes are 100% recyclable–just make sure you remove any plastic packaging or bubble wrap before putting them in the recycling bin. Recycling Amazon boxes is a responsible way to help reduce environmental waste.
    An illustration of an Amazon box.
Find out how Amazon is reducing its packaging.
About the Author
Christian de Looper
Christian de Looper is a freelance writer and editor whose byline can be seen at Forbes, Business Insider, Digital Trends, BGR, and more. Christian was born in Australia, and after spending five years in France as a teenager and three years in Minneapolis for college, he settled in sunny California where he now lives with his wife and cat.
