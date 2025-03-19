As climate science recommends, we’re also investing in initiatives that have impact outside of our own business operations in order to scale carbon removal, and channel private sector funding to critical nature projects that will help Amazon and other companies achieve their sustainability goals. That’s one of many reasons why we’re expanding our

Sustainability Exchange

resource hub, and beginning today, offering Amazon value chain partners in the U.S. access to invest in nature-based projects and carbon removal technologies through high-integrity science-based carbon credits.