Building new

renewable energy projects

—including solar and wind—is one of the most effective ways to slow the speed of climate change. As part of Amazon’s

Climate Pledge commitment

to reach

net-zero carbon emissions by 2040

, we’re supporting these efforts on a global scale. For the fifth year in a row, we’re the largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy globally, according to Bloomberg NEF, and have supported more than 600 wind and solar projects to date. In many cases, these projects wouldn’t be built without Amazon’s support, and together they will be capable of powering the equivalent of 8.3 million U.S. homes.