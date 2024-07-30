“The demand for clean energy continues to grow and at AES we believe that innovation can help us meet those needs for our customers,” said Deise Yumi Asami, founder of Maximo, AES. “Maximo is supercharging the workforce, enabling the installation of solar panels in half the time and at half the cost. It utilizes some of the most advanced technology, to ensure the fastest and most precise installation in even the most challenging outdoor environments. With Maximo, we will transform the pace of delivery of our solar projects and help meet the world’s growing energy demand.”

