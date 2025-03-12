As we continue to work toward achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, we’re constantly innovating to transform our operations and positively impact local communities. This includes investing in safe nuclear power for our data centers, building facilities with lower-carbon engineered wood, and reducing packaging and making the materials we use easier to recycle.
Our efforts also include pioneering lower-emission ways to get the packages you order to your doorstep, like rolling out all sorts of electric vehicles in cities and countries around the globe.
Just like the places we deploy them, these vehicles each have their own look and style, but their mission is the same: transporting everything from vacuum cleaners to shampoo through our fulfillment network and finally, to customers with zero tailpipe emissions, which can help create cleaner air and reduce noise.
We carefully select these makes and models to meet the specific needs of different regions and routes across our operations, as each has its own strengths and characteristics. Scroll through the cards below to learn more about the electric vehicles in our transportation network.
Electric cargo bikes
- Fun facts:
- The e-cargo bikes in our network includes two-, three-, and four-wheel vehicles. All have pedals as well as motors to provide pedal assistance.
- E-bikes are ideal for navigating deliveries in congested cities, where deliveries are also located closer together. Deploying e-bikes helps relieve congested city streets and avoid tailpipe emissions.
- Amazon began testing e-cargo bikes in 2019. Delivery Associates are now using e-bikes to make deliveries in New York City, and we’ve also launched more than 60 micromobility hubs across more than 45 cities in Europe.
E-Scooters
- Fun facts:
- India is the world's largest two-wheeler market and has a deep-rooted two-wheeler culture that naturally extends to delivery services. These vehicles’ advantages include superior maneuverability in congested streets, cost-effectiveness, easy parking, and faster navigation in urban areas compared to larger vehicles.
- Over 80% of our deliveries in India are conducted via two-wheelers.
Three-Wheelers
- Fun facts:
- These vehicles are also referred to as goods vans.
- Amazon collaborated with manufacturers to develop innovative three-wheel electric vehicles that match the capacity of internal combustion engine four-wheel vehicles.
Electric delivery vans
- Fun facts:
- The electric vans from Rivian were custom-designed with Amazon teams, and the process of designing, testing, and first rolling out the vans happened in just under three years! Learn more about the design process and tour the van with a delivery associate.
- Electric vans do not require a special license, but Delivery Associates receive additional training before getting behind the wheel.
Electric light and medium-duty trucks
- Fun facts:
- Drivers appreciate the quieter, more comfortable ride these vehicles provide.
- We plan to introduce over 1,000 of these trucks into our operations in India over the next five years over the next five years, joining the more than 10,000 electric vehicles already deployed in the country.
Electric heavy-duty trucks
- Fun facts:
- These vehicles are also referred to electric heavy-goods vehicles or semi-trucks.
- The term for driving a truck without the trailer attached is “bobtailing.”
- Our largest fleet of electric heavy-duty trucks so far is in California, with nearly 50 of these vehicles supporting our “first” and “middle” mile operations. We recently announced our largest-ever single order of over 200 electric-heavy duty trucks in Europe.
