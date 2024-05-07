Customers in Southern California may soon begin spotting the newest additions to Amazon’s electric fleet on the road. Amazon is investing in electric vehicles around the world, and we are now rolling out nearly 50 heavy-duty electric trucks

in the region—our largest fleet of these vehicles in any country so far. This launch is an important step in our work toward decarbonizing every step of delivery across first, middle, and last mile. The fully electric trucks will haul cargo containers and customer packages in our first- and middle-mile operations, joining the hundreds of last-mile

electric vans

already delivering packages across the state. Combined, these trucks are expected to travel more than 1 million miles each year with zero tailpipe emissions.