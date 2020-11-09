Facebook
Who We Are
Who We Are
Leadership Principles
Our Positions
Awards & Recognition
What We Do
What We Do
Amazon Store
Delivery & Logistics
Devices & Services
Amazon Web Services
Entertainment
Our Workplace
Our Workplace
Our Employees
Employee Benefits
Diversity and Inclusion
Employee Training and Opportunities
Workplace Safety
Facilities
Corporate Offices
Amazon Tours
Our Impact
Our Impact
Economic Impact
Economic Growth
Job Creation
Community Investments
Empowerment
Small Businesses
Authors
AWS Customers
Delivery Partners
Community Impact
STEM Education
Reducing Homelessness
Combating Hunger
Disaster Relief
AmazonSmile
Our Planet
Our Planet
The Climate Pledge
Sustainable Operations
Improving Packaging
Our Supply Chain
Sustainability
There are
47
results that match your search.
47 results
Your search shows 0 results
Sustainability
Less packaging, more smiles
Read more
November 09, 2020
Halloween
Amazon boxes deliver a fun Halloween surprise
Read more
October 14, 2020
Sustainability
How Amazon is investing in a circular economy
Read more
October 01, 2020
Sustainability
Amazon invests in green startups to support development of sustainable technologies
Read more
September 28, 2020
Sustainability
Amazon launches "Climate Pledge Friendly" program
Read more
September 25, 2020
Sustainability
Best Buy, McKinstry, Real Betis, Schneider Electric, and Siemens sign The Climate Pledge
Read more
September 24, 2020
Customers
Amazon underscores commitment to employees, supply chain partners, and communities
Read more
September 18, 2020
The Climate Pledge
Mercedes-Benz joins The Climate Pledge
Read more
August 28, 2020
Sustainability
The Climate Pledge and We Mean Business partner to reduce carbon emissions worldwide
Read more
July 16, 2020
The Climate Pledge
Amazon secures naming rights to future home of Seattle’s new NHL franchise
Read more
June 25, 2020
The Climate Pledge
Amazon launches a $2 billion Climate Pledge Fund
Read more
June 23, 2020
Sustainability
We are all in on The Climate Pledge: net zero carbon by 2040
Read more
June 23, 2020
