Latest news about Sustainability

You might also like

  • A graphic of a laptop surrounded by grids and icons
    Artificial Intelligence (AI)

    We’ve long believed that AI will transform every customer experience and industry. Whether you’re watching shows on your Fire TV, shopping for must-have products on Amazon.com, reading on Kindle, or one of the more than 100,000 enterprise customers using AI and machine learning services offered through AWS, check out how we’re innovating with AI.

    Read more
  • A smiling boy wearing headphones types on a laptop computer.
    Community Impact

    We work side-by-side with community partners to find solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges and build long-term, innovative programs that have a lasting, positive impact.

    Read more
  • View of the sign entering the Amazon Wind Farm in Texas with a wind turbine in the background.
    Sustainability

    We are committed to and invested in sustainability because it's a win all around.

    Read more
More Sustainability news