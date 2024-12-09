Latest news about Sustainability
More Sustainability news
You might also like
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
We’ve long believed that AI will transform every customer experience and industry. Whether you’re watching shows on your Fire TV, shopping for must-have products on Amazon.com, reading on Kindle, or one of the more than 100,000 enterprise customers using AI and machine learning services offered through AWS, check out how we’re innovating with AI.
- Community Impact
We work side-by-side with community partners to find solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges and build long-term, innovative programs that have a lasting, positive impact.
- Sustainability
We are committed to and invested in sustainability because it's a win all around.