Amazon scaled harvesting and reuse solutions in its fulfillment centers, sort centers, and delivery stations around the world. We’ve also created a global water metering and leak detection program, with one pilot in the United Kingdom saving an estimated 700 million liters of leaked water over two years.

The Boss Defrost’s powerful circulating pump system recycles meltwater instead of letting it run down the drain. Whole Foods Market stores in the Denver area with Boss Defrost systems installed saw overall store water usage decrease by an average of 12% between 2021 and 2022.

In many of its data centers AWS uses direct evaporative cooling and free-air cooling systems to remove heat from servers in data centers. Recycled water is also used for cooling at 24 data centers worldwide, preserving valuable drinking water for communities and the environment.

Amazon’s global corporate offices are increasingly using recycled water and low-flow fixtures. For example, at HQ2 in Arlington, Virginia, by capturing and reusing rainwater, shower water, and HVAC condensate, the building is expected to achieve 50% water savings below building code , and recycle 7.5 million gallons each year.

Globally, Amazon’s 27 water replenishment projects are expected to return more than 8 billion liters of water annually once completed. These projects expand access to clean water and sanitation, improve water quality, and increase the water available to water-stressed communities. Some of these projects are already under way, while others are just commencing.